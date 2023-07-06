Cavinder Twins net worth: How much are Hailey and Hannah Cavinder worth as of 2023?

The Cavinder twins have taken the sports world by storm. Hailey and Hanna Cavinder seem to be joined at the hip, always taking the plunge into new ventures together. As a result, they enjoy a crazy net worth when it comes to the college world.

Basketball prospects since they were kids, they played three seasons at Fresno State before bursting onto the scene for the Miami Hurricanes. They helped lead the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight, where an Angel Reese-led offensive helped eventual champion LSU eliminate them.

Afterward, things moved fast for the Cavinder twins, who announced that they weren't going back for their fifth year at Miami. They still had an extra year of eligibility but decided to become full-time social media influencers.

The twins have multiple endorsement deals with brands like Venmo, GoPuff, and Crocs. They are also estimated to currently make around $70,000–$100,000 per TikTok post.

The Cavinders left college with a combined NIL valuation of $1.7 million, ranking No. 32 and No. 33 on the On3 100. They are thought to have a net worth of $4.4 million after confirming a partnership with Jake Paul's Betr company.

betr @betr



Of course The Cavinder twins drop their firstOf course @betr_derek is fading 🤦‍♂️ The Cavinder twins drop their first 🔒 Of course @betr_derek is fading 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/lmQiPnCrcu

The rise of the Cavinder twins

Before the NIL ruling that allowed college athletes to earn from NIL, the Cavinder's value was estimated at $500,000.They had already amassed a large social media following but were earning nothing before July 1, 2021.

They signed their first endorsement deal with Boost Mobile and were the first student-athletes to sign a major NIL endorsement deal. Brand deals kept pouring in for the Cavinder twins and within a week, they had signed three such deals.

They got the Miami program into trouble after LifeWallet CEO, John Ruiz was alleged to have dined with the twins before they joined. The program was heavily punished, but the Cavinder twins escaped any sanctions by the NCAA.

As of July 1, 2023, the twins had 515,000 Instagram and 3.3 million TikTok followers. Their posts on both platforms get thousands of likes within minutes, making them attractive ambassadors for brands to work with.

They have partnered with the WWE, appearing in WWE NXT episodes and teasing that they will be more involved in the future.

Hanna Cavinder certainly hasn't been shy about pointing out how effectively they have taken advantage of the NIL ruling as female athletes.

"I think that when everybody first thought about NIL, it was always the football players, basketball players...but nobody really talked about the impact that women's athletes can have. I think that we are great examples of that. We can be prime examples of showing other people when you're done with college, what NIL can do with your lives."

Indeed, the emerging talents of basketball world continue to increase their brand valuie with each passing day. It will be interesting to see how they capitalize on this advantage in the upcoming season.

