The Cavinder Twins, Haley and Hanna, have had a rollercoaster year, quitting basketball, flirting with the WWE, and Haley rescinding her retirement decision and joining the TCU Horned Frogs.

Lately, they have been showing off their new lives in Texas on their social media channels. Recently, they showed their excitement on Instagram as they flew off to the Bahamas.

What next for the Cavinder Twins?

Only one other time in their lives have the much-talked-about Cavinder Twins not played on the same team and during an interview with Forbes, Hanna Cavinder revealed when that was.

“I remember one time because I was really mad,” Hanna said. “We played on the Adidas circuit for AAU ball, and they had an All-Star team. Haley got selected, and I didn't. So that was the one time. Other than that we've always played together.”

With Haley's decision to return to college basketball with the TCU Horned Frogs, the twins won't play on the same team once again.

Hanna Cavinder explained how their partnership would work with one of them not in the NIL space, while Haley will be a student-athlete.

“It’s been really rewarding and satisfying, especially doing it with my best friend,” Hanna Cavinder said. “Being able to work with brands and partners that obviously align with who we are, is something that – I couldn’t ask for a better job.

It’s honestly the dream job. I’m so excited just to cheer Haley on. I know she’s going to be so successful next year. This is what truly fulfills her."

“So being able to kind of tie that in still, with our brands. But I think just next year, I’m just really focusing on cheering on Haley obviously, she’s gonna be an NIL athlete again," Hanna said.

"I’m kind of not going to be an NIL athlete. So being able to grow our personal brands as well as our brand together is what we’re going to try to do.”

Moreover, Haley explained that the skills that they learned as student-athletes are transferrable to the real world and Hanna will have to make use of them.

“Being a college athlete prepares you for the real world to a tee,” Haley Cavinder said.

“Everyone always says wait for the real world after college. But it’s easy because being a college athlete, the routine, the discipline, the mental toughness that brings every single day. You’re part of a team. You’re part of a schedule, you have to show up even when you don’t want to. That just translates all the way to a regular job.”

It looks like business as usual for the Cavinder Twins.