Hanna and Haley Cavinder have made waves in college sports by being some of the most savvy NIL-era advocates. They have benefited massively from their images, even away from college basketball.

After leaving basketball a few months before, Haley Cavinder shocked the CBB fraternity last year when she revealed she was entering the transfer portal. Cavinder plans on taking advantage of her final year of eligibility.

Hanna Cavinder recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram watching Haley Cavinder training with the caption:

"Cheering your twin on playing basketball again looks way better from this point of view."

Also read: Haley Cavinder opens up about her 'mental breakdown' after relationship with Cowboys' Jake Ferguson went public

Why Haley Cavinder went back to basketball

The Cavinder twins shocked the college basketball world when they decided to quit basketball altogether. At the time, they were fresh off leading the Miami Hurricanes to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

They've since become full-blown social media influencers, and even flirted with joining the WWE. During an episode of their popular podcast, "Twin Talk," Haley revealed why the pair left college basketball.

“We made it to the Elite Eight. That was Hanna and I’s goal,” Haley said. “Hanna didn’t want to play, so she made me quit basketball. As a college athlete, you miss so much of your family, your life. We wanted to just play four years, and we’ve always dreamed of starting our businesses and starting a company and take this route.”

Hanna Cavinder also added her reasons for quitting on the subject.

“The burnout, too,” Hanna said. “I’m not gonna do something that I’m not going to 100% of my all to. If I chose to go back, that wouldn’t be right. I wouldn’t be fully satisfied.”

As it turns out, Haley Cavinder really was not done with basketball. In November last year, she announced that she was returning to the NCAA and joining the TCU Horned Frogs.

The announcement was accompanied by a statement from Haley's agent, Jeff Hoffman to On3. Which stated the reasons behind his client's return to the hardwood.

“As a businesswoman, she’s excited to see what type of opportunities there might be in the portal,” Hoffman said. “It comes from a foundation of she misses basketball more than anything in the world and as it approaches another season, even more so. She is going to hop in the portal. She’s 100% making her return to college basketball.”

For the first time in their lives, the Cavinder twins are apart as they pursue different professional paths.