When Haley Cavinder's relationship with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson became public, the trolls took aim at her looks, leading her to a mental breakdown. The Cavinder twins boast millions of followers on social media, but their comment sections still see negativity.

During a YouTube Q&A with her sister Hanna, Haley revealed she received comments attacking her looks after her romance hit the news.

"I was in Forever 21 having a great day with my mom and Hanna, and I got this post. And I just started looking at the comments about my face," Cavinder said.

"I’m a confident girl, but when people are saying stuff about you — if you have a boyfriend and someone is talking about you online with your boyfriend … like coming at your features. I’m like, ‘This is new.'

And, obviously, Jake is a great guy, but you don’t want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7 and your boyfriend sees it. That’s not going to make anyone feel cool. So, I had a mental breakdown," she added.

However, the TCU star said Ferguson supported her through the criticism, giving her the courage to proudly proclaim their relationship.

"Honestly, I’m very confident and comfortable sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it," she said. "He was always like that, so it made me feel very comfortable and confident sharing him as well."

"He’s a big part of my life and will continue [to be], so it’s not something that I [want to] keep private. I go to Cowboys games, and he’ll be at my games."

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's flirtations on social media last September sparked dating rumors, further fueled by her flaunting his Cowboys No. 87.

Haley Cavinder reveals the origins of her romance with Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder, whose TikTok fame with twin sister Hanna exploded amid COVID-19, disclosed she and Jake Ferguson first interacted online last June before starting dating in October.

“He DM’d me,” Haley Cavinder said. “He likes to say I DM’d him, but I didn’t.”

“I was in Fort Lauderdale at the time. He has a place in Florida as well and we went on a date and just kinda met up — and then hung out for 10 days straight," Haley added.

"It was so fun because it was the Fourth of July weekend, we were always seeing each other, but it just took time. I’m not one to jump into a relationship and then we started dating in October. Now we’ve been dating since then and it’s been really really good.”

The former Miami Hurricanes standout, who led the program to its first Elite Eight, will return to TCU for her fifth year after committing in November after taking some time off to pursue commercial opportunities related to her enormous internet following.

Haley Cavinder's return provides a significant boost for TCU as they add a proven talent. She averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 40.7% for Miami in 2023/24.

