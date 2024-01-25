LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese recently showed her tender side before her injury-plagued boyfriend, Florida Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, went for surgery on his right knee. She posted a cute message on Instagram for him.

This was the second season-ending knee injury sustained by the Seminoles guard. After assuring his supporters that the procedure went well, he expressed his gratitude to Reese for being there for him with a sweet message on Instagram.

"When things went left, you was in my corner there for me. I can't express it enough how much I love you! As solid as they come."

The unique relationship between Shaquille O'Neal and Angel Reese

Shaquille O'Neal's first order of business as the newly appointed President of Basketball Operations for Reebok was to personally recruit Angel Reese as the face of the company that was trying to get back into basketball.

At her unveiling, O'Neal bragged about Reese.

“There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Reese,” O’Neal said.

Bob Starkey, an LSU assistant coach who coached Shaq and now coaches Angel Reese, detailed to USA TODAY the relationship that the pair shares.

"It’s incredibly important to me that I know Angel has Shaquille every step of the way," Starkey said. "Shaquille is an incredibly loyal person. When Shaquille is in your camp, he’s 10 toes in. Even when Angel was going through some difficulties earlier this season, he was right there for her. Where some companies might want to distance themselves from negative (attention), not Shaquille. He’s going to be there for her forever."

During an interview with Yahoo Finance, Reese further detailed the business acumen handed down to her by O'Neal.

“Shaq is a businessman,” Angel Reese said. “He’s very smart, he’s got his doctorate, a lot of people don’t know that he's actually Dr. Shaq. He’s given me a business mindset.

"He talks about me owning a part of Reebok someday, he wants me to think about how the WNBA is going to be my summer job, so what else can I do (to make money) so I don’t have to go play overseas if I don’t want to. He reminds me that I need to be dominating in the sport, but I should have a lot of other stuff. Basketball is second to me. He’s helped me shape that mindset.”

With Reese back playing sensationally for LSU and her off-court relationships thriving, it wouldn't be a stretch for Tigers fans to start dreaming of a repeat national championship win.