The Cavinder twins were selected to participate in a roundtable discussion in Congress addressing concerns within the NIL space, following their recent trip to the Bahamas.

The $2 million NIL-valued twins (as per On3) posted a video of themselves on Instagram dressed up in Washington, D.C., on their way to Congress.

College hoops fans roasted the Cavinder twins in the reel's comment section, discrediting their big day and career achievements.

How the Cavinder twins moved ahead in the NIL space

The Cavinder twins were at the vanguard of student-athletes getting the first endorsements with multi-national companies when the NIL ruling was passed in 2021.

Since then, they have been the victims of several attempts to discredit their valuation and a myriad of NIL deals, with many putting down their success to simply their good looks.

As a duo, they led the Miami Hurricanes to last year's Elite Eight after transferring from Fresno State the previous year.

In a recent in-depth interview with "The Business of College Sports," Hailey Cavinder, who entered the transfer portal and went back to play college basketball with the TCU Horned Frogs, revealed just how much of a business genius Hanna really is.

“Hanna, she’s better at everything in the NIL space,” Haley said. “Honestly, her mind, and the way she’s wired, and how she thinks creatively to work with these brands and kind of bring our uniqueness to fit their idea for their brand, is something I haven’t seen.

“I honestly learned from her in the NIL space more than anyone just because of, like, her mind and her creativity. Whether it’s a TikTok or she’s a huge planner ... so, I think that’s, like, the reason we’re so successful, because she makes it so unique and also makes it so organic.”

It takes two to tango and it seems as if the Cavinder twins are the perfect cocktail to thrive in the NIL space. The business-savvy Hanna pointed out a crucial aspect of Hailey's personality that brings the perfect balance to their transactions.

“One thing that Hailey has definitely taught me is how she makes relationships. ... Like, she can get into a room and just be able to hold conversations with people, and I think ... some people do lack that, but Haley has it, and she can build relationships and be able to talk to anyone,” Hanna said.

“She doesn’t like to jump at things right away. ... I’m more like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ Hailey’s more ... laid-back. So, we definitely balance each other out.”

While the detractors will never completely go away as the Cavinder twins continue making big moves in the NIL space,.