The Cavinder twins are not pursuing the same career path for the first time as Haley Cavinder rescinded her decision to retire, joining TCU while Hanna stuck to her guns.

The famous $1.7 million NIL-valued twins, according to On3, moved to Texas. During a Q&A on their "Cavinder Twins" YouTube channel, they spoke about living in Texas.

"Being able to live close to them (mum and dad) has been very very nice. I love my friends here. I am more of a Dallas girly" Hanna said.

"Texas is getting colder and colder. Texas has been so far amazing, all our people are here. Jake (Ferguson) lives here so it's been good for me too," Haley added.

The Cavinder twins differ on career choice

After leading the Miami Hurricanes to the Elite Eight last year, the Cavinder twins decided to forego their extra year of eligibility and retire from college basketball, shocking college basketball fans.

Hanna Cavinder revealed how she reached that decision alongside her sister during an interview with Forbes.

“I think going into deciding whether we were going to take our fifth year or not, we kind of were leaning on each other,” Hanna said. “We've always done everything together, so it kind of just made sense. I was just kind of ready to tie the shoes up, and I had different ambitions outside of basketball, but that was kind of my decision to step away.”

Haley Cavinder, the elder Cavinder twin, revealed in the same interview that the decision was not mutual.

“I think ending it with Hanna and announcing that we were done and not going to take our fifth year, I felt—honestly, to be very transparent—a lot of pressure,” Haley said.

“There was nothing filling the love for the game, and I just truly was like, I know I'm going to regret it down the road if I don't go back,” Haley added.

Even though they won't play basketball together, the sisters said they would continue collaborating on NIL deals in the future.

“I think honestly it provides a different unique storyline," Hanna said. "You can have somebody in the NIL space, and an athlete that's not in the NIL space, but we obviously are always going to work together.

"It's always going to be a brand of us together just because that's how we started off and, honestly, that's just what worked for us. Our niche is ‘the twins.’”

With their recent deal with GATSBY Chocolate, the Cavinder twins might be in different professions, but they're still attracting NIL deals.