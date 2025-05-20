“I was scared, I ain't gonna lie”: Iowa State’s Jada Williams shares words of wisdom about her transition from high school to college

Iowa State transfer guard Jada Williams shared some words of wisdom to aspiring women's basketball players on how to beat the nerves during the transition from high school to college.

The 5-foot-8 Kansas City native knew the importance of working hard during offseason breaks, especially during her freshman year with the Wildcats.

At that time, Williams had a very advanced mindset despite coming from high school. She was thinking already of setting an example for her teammates.

"Going into my freshman year, I was scared, I ain't gonna lie," Williams said. "If you're going to lead older people, you've got to be like somebody doing something wrong; you've got to be able to speak up."

She worked hard to get into game shape during that offseason, and her senior teammates appreciated her initiative and diligence to work hard despite her young age.

"You walk in there and you're busting your a** every day. They're gonna be: 'I like her like she come in and she do work. Come in there, do what you're supposed to do,'" the No. 21 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 said.

Jada Williams also advised aspiring women's college basketball players to avoid being a diva on the court. Instead, one must act accordingly, treat teammates nicely and respectfully, and work hard like everybody else.

Iowa State coach expresses excitement over transfer portal haul

Iowa State has strengthened its lineup during the offseason to improve on its first-round finish in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Cyclones coach Bill Fennelly expressed excitement with the roster changes, calling them a huge success for the program.

“I don’t think it could have gone better. I really don’t. And where that leads down the road, I don’t know," Fennelly said during Iowa State's annual Tailgate Tour stop in Ankeny on Monday. "But I think with the two portal kids we got and the two freshmen that we knew, I really think our roster is in a better position.”

Williams and Paulk addressed the two areas Iowa State was lacking last season — an effective point guard and a wing. A former McDonald's All-American selection, Williams played well for the Wildcats last season, averaging 12.7 points per game in 30 games.

Paulk, meanwhile, played for two seasons at Wofford, where she was named Southern League Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Last season, the six-foot guard/forward played 29 games for the Terriers, averaging 12.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, and 3.3 spg. She shot 37.4% from the field and had a 76.8% clip from the free throw line.

The two transfer portal acquisitions are expected to help Iowa State returnees Audi Crooks and Addy Brown in contending for the Big 12 title and possibly go deep into the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

