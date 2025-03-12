"I've always been an independent person" - When Kentucky's Georgia Amoore reflected on staying away from family in Australia for college career

Kentucky Wildcats guard Georgia Amoore has been one of the best players in the country ever since transferring from the Virginia Tech Hokies last year. She followed her former coach Kenny Brooks from Virginia Tech via the transfer portal.

During an April interview on ESPN Australia, Amoore discussed the effects of being away from her family after arriving in America to play college basketball (Timestamp: 6:43).

"I've always been an independent person, so coming over here wasn't too hard, but I think the most challenging time was during COVID. I was essentially stuck here. I didn't see my family for two years. Since then, they've come over about three times – four actually because they came to the Final Four.

"But, you know, I've grown a lot, and I obviously miss them. I'm in an environment and situation where I'm allowed to grow my life, fail and bounce back, and I've learned so many life lessons, for sure. I just hope that my family knows that when I don't respond to them on Facebook for four days, it's nothing personal. It's just 'cause I'm over here doing my thing."

Georgia Amoore's mother details separation from her daughter

Georgia Amoore grew up in Ballarat, Australia, where she played for the Ballarat Rush in the NBL1 before she signed with the Virginia Tech Hokies in 2020. She led the Hokies to the ACC Tournament championship game in 2023 and the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament before leaving for the Kentucky Wildcats last year.

During a 2024 interview with "Your Sports Edge," Kelly Amoore, Georgia's mother, revealed the family's difficulty at being apart from her daughter.

“COVID hit, and she didn’t come home. She didn’t want to come home as she wasn’t sure if she would be able to get back into the USA, and she was committed to Virginia Tech and Coach (Kenny) Brooks and wanted to stay,” Kelly Amoore said. “ Coach Brooks also gave his word he would look after her like his own daughter.

"Georgia actually got COVID in March, but those times helped shape Georgia into who she is now. We often don’t talk about it as it’s so upsetting but no doubt for her and us as a family it was some of the toughest moments in our lives."

On Tuesday, Georgia Amoore was named to the final list of 15 players up for the John R. Wooden Award alongside stars like the USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins, the UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers and the LSU Tigers' Flau'jae Johnson, showing just how far the Australian has come since she left Australia five years ago.

