"I didn't want to leave but God told me to": When Hailey Van Lith got honest on why she transferred from Louisville to LSU

Hailey Van Lith's decision to transfer from Louisville to LSU was one of the most high-profile moves of the 2023 offseason. From being the focal point of attention on the court, she was accepting a role that would demand her to develop multiple new areas of her game.

Moreover, the Tigers were fresh off an NCAA title. Van Lith's pairing with Angel Reese immediately made Kim Mulkey's squad a favorite to repeat. However, for the 5-foot-9 point guard, the decision was more of a faith-driven choice, sparked from her desire to become a better overall player.

She discussed the situation in an exclusive interview with Geaux Nation's Chessa Bouche in March 2024.

"I think it was a big faith moment for me - I prayed on it a lot, my comfort was where I was at, I shot a lot, I scored a lot, I got a lot of attention," she said (at 0:18). "But something in me was just telling me like, 'Haley, you need to do something else.'

"I didn't want to leave but God told me to, and when I hit the portal LSU was just a fit. I just knew that I wanted to go somewhere where I was going to get better."

Hailey Van Lith's time with the LSU Tigers saw her develop skills necessary to become a point guard, but her offensive production and opportunities decreased. She was relegated from being the primary scoring option to fourth in Kim Mulkey's system.

HVL's 11.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in the 2023 season were similar to the stat line in her freshman year. Additionally, she shot just 37.8% from the field, the poorest efficiency of her career.

Why did Hailey Van Lith leave LSU for the TCU Horned Frogs?

Hailey Van Lith was assumed to be a top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft but opted into her extra year of college eligibility. She transferred to TCU in the summer, marking her third college team.

After transferring, HVL said that she found the Horned Frogs and their culture to be a good fit for her game and playstyle.

"I wanted a year of college where I loved where I was at, and I loved who I was around and I loved who I was when I was there," she said.

"It was all a really good fit for me, and I felt really comfortable when I came for my visit. It was kind of a no-brainer."

Hailey Van Lith is currently leading the Horned Frogs to their most successful season in program history. The team clinched its first Big 12 title earlier this month and will play its first Elite 8 contest on Monday.

