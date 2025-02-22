“I wouldn’t even think about another person”: St. John HC Rick Pitino names the “perfect” candidate for Indiana coaching job after Mike Woodson

Mike Woodson is set to step down from the Indiana Hoosiers' head coach role at the end of the 2024/25 college basketball season. The long-term Hoosiers shot caller's departure will leave the program with massive shoes to fill.

Ad

The Hoosiers are now looking for a head coach and some big names are being linked with the team. One of such names is St. John's High School coach Rick Pitino.

However, when asked about his suitability for the Hoosiers' gig, Pitino instead spoke glowingly about Chris Beard, who he believes to be the perfect individual for the job.

Pitino said:

"I wouldn’t even think about another person. He’s (Chris Beard's) perfect for that job.”

Ad

Trending

Recommendations don't get more fitting as Pitino is a veteran of 754 wins as a college football coach.

Ad

What could Chris Beard bring to Indiana?

Chris Beard is coaching the Ole Miss Rebels basketball team. Beard has been with the Rebels since 2023, and he's doing a decent job bringing the side back to past glory. They had a winning record in the 2023/24 season and are on track to another winning season in the ongoing CBB season.

Beard has experience ranging from his work as a Texas and Incarnate Word graduate assistant to head coaching gigs with the South Carolina Warriors, McMurry, Angelo State, Little Rock, Texas, and Ole Miss. His versatility as a lead play-caller could be what the Indiana Hoosiers need.

Ad

Pitino has had a fair share of coaching at the college football level and seems content with mentoring the stars of tomorrow at St. John's High School. Pitino believes that Chris Beard is tailor-made for the position occupied by Mike Woodson.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woodson has been frustrated on the sidelines for most of the 2024/25 season. It's no wonder that the former NBA star is stepping down from his position as head coach of the Hoosiers.

However, the Hoosiers still have five games to play. This iteration of Hoosiers' players won't be featured in March Madness for the ongoing season.

Hence, the Indiana Hoosiers' top brass must pick Woodson's replacement carefully. The wrong choice could set the program back for years, while the right pick could turn them into perennial college basketball title challengers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here