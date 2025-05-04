Illinois standout Zvonimir Ivisic enjoys offseason at Miami Grand Prix (WATCH)

Newly minted Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic is enjoying the 2025 offseason with a new team. On Saturday, the Croatian standout shared Instagram Stories featuring himself watching this year’s Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

In his stories, Ivisic is seen tuning in to the Saturday events of the Grand Prix, which included both the sprint and qualifying rounds. The incoming third-year player shared clips of the action as it unfolded.

Check out Zvonimir Ivisic's Instagram stories below.

The Croatian native also posted a selfie wearing a Ferrari bucket hat.

(image credits: @zvonivir_ivisic on Instagram)

During qualifying, Red Bull star Max Verstappen posted the best time at 1:26.204, followed by McLaren’s Lando Norris (1:26.269) and Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (1:26.271).

In the sprint race, Norris took advantage of a well-timed safety car to overtake teammate Oscar Piastri, with multi-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finishing third.

Ivisic is preparing for his third collegiate season, this time with the Fighting Illini. In the recently concluded 2024–25 campaign, he averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for coach John Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks.

The team finished 22-14 overall and 8-10 in SEC play, making it to the Sweet 16 in the 2025 NCAA tournament.

Ivisic will join Brad Underwood's Fighting Illini, which ended the year with a 22-13 record (12-8 in Big Ten play) and reached the second round of the national tournament.

Zvonimir Ivisic will play for third program in the 2025-26 season

On April 5, Zvonimir Ivisic announced via Instagram that he is transferring to Illinois for his junior season. There, he will join his brother, Tomislav, who completed his freshman year with the Illini.

This move marks Ivisic’s third program in as many years. He spent his sophomore season with the Arkansas Razorbacks after starting his college career with the Kentucky Wildcats. Over his first two NCAA seasons, Ivisic has shown flashes of promise in the post, averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

