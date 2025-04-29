Zvonimir Ivisic is getting a new teammate as California's Andrej Stojakovic joined Illinois through the transfer portal on Monday. The Fighting Illini will be his third college team in the last three years. Stojakovic began his career with Stanford in 2023 and transferred to the Golden Bears last offseason.
With that, as the guard announced his decision on social media, Ivisic hyped him up through a personalized gesture. The forward, who joined the program less than a month ago, reposted Stojakovic's post on his Instagram story with a brief message:
"Lets work," he wrote.
Andrej Stojakovic is the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, who played for the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and other teams. He is coming off a breakout year with California. Last season, he averaged a career-best 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks while making 42.7% of his attempts.
Stojakovic is expected to land a huge role beside Ivisic as no player on the Fighting Illini produced offense like him last year. Freshman Kasparas Jakucionis came close, leading the program with 15.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 4.7 apg on 44.0% efficiency. However, he has now exited college basketball and declared for the NBA draft.
Andrej Stojakovic on playing at Illinois
As Stojakovic finds his rhythm in college basketball, he had multiple teams eyeing him for a starter role next season. However, the Greek native chose Illinois because of Brad Underwood's history of developing guards and sharpening their off-ball game as well.
"Coach Underwood has been very aggressive recruiting me from the start and constantly reiterating how much I'm wanted and needed as a basketball player there," Stojakovic said via ESPN.com.
"They really believe I'm the missing piece to what they think is a national championship team," he added.
The Illinois Fighting Illini had a good run last year, posting a 22-13 record last season and earning the NCAA tournament bid. It defeated Xavier in the first round as the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region. However, it then fell to Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats in the second round.
