"IM IN TEARS DAWG"; "PLEASE DELETE NOW": Fans left heartbroken as UConn bids farewell to Paige Bueckers following WNBA draft 

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers continued to make history in her stellar basketball career thus far on Monday, April 14. The Hopkins, Minnesota native joined an elite list of names from her storied program to have been selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, as Bueckers was picked by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 edition.
With the confirmation of Bueckers' next stage in her career and her departure from UConn coming true, the team's Instagram account uploaded a heartfelt compilation video of Bueckers and the impact she has made on the whole school on Wednesday.
"Thank you, Paige," the video was captioned with a blue heart emoji.
College basketball fans were left heartbroken over the emotional video, sharing their thoughts and reactions in the comments section of the post:
"OH GOD I'M IN TEARS DAWG WHYYYY," one fan said.
"@ admin, PLEASE DELETE NOW," another fan wrote.
"Oh, this is the post that makes it feel very real," a fan commented.
"Feel like a part of us being ripped out to be honest," another fan said.
Other fans, especially the Huskies faithful, then joked around that Bueckers may be playing a sixth year with the team in the 2025-2026 season.
"Wait, what do you mean? Isn't she just a freshman," one fan added.
"Yay Paige's 6th year!! (They're dragging me away)," another fan commented.
"She's staying for her sixth year, what do you mean," one fan added.
Bueckers and the rest of the Geno Auriemma-coached squad realized their dream of winning the program's 12th national championship on April 6, when they defeated the reigning national champions, South Carolina Gamecocks, by 23 points, 82-59, in the NCAA national title of this year's March Madness.
Paige Bueckers reacts to UConn Huskies' farewell video
Among the slew of fans that flooded the comment section, Paige Bueckers then chimed in with her own comment towards the team's heartfelt tribute video.
"Well damn," Bueckers wrote.
Throughout her four-year playing career for the program, Bueckers was masterful on both ends of the floor, which merited her top pick selection in the WNBA draft. Overall, the spitfire scorer averaged stellar numbers of 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per contest throughout her collegiate hoops tenure.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here