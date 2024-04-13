IN PHOTOS: $3.4M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark dresses up in red dress during riveting Wooden Awards ceremony ft. Zach Edey

Despite a rather disappointing end to the college basketball season, Caitlin Clark continues to receive accolades. Recently, the Iowa Hawkeyes star attended the Wooden Awards ceremony on Friday night. She made quite an impression by opting for a stunning red dress, which undoubtedly caught the attention of many at the event.

Several snaps from the ceremony have been doing rounds on social media as the college basketball elite descended on the Los Angeles Athletics Club. At the recent Wooden Awards ceremony, where Clark received her second-straight John R Wooden Award, many prominent basketball stars were in attendance. In one of the snapshots, Caitlin was captured alongside the men’s section winner, Purdue’s Zach Edey.

Here is Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who has a $3.4 million NIL value according to On3, in a stunning red dress with Zach Edey.

Expand Tweet

Clark also met up with 'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis, who presented her with the number 22 jersey of the show's fictional soccer club, AFC Richmond. The snaps showed both of them messing with each other after the jersey presentation.

Expand Tweet

The NCAA basketball scoring leader was photographed alongside some of the biggest names in college women’s basketball. The snapshot features three prominent figures in the sport: Clark, JuJu Watkins, and Hannah Hidalgo.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark backed to make immediate impact as speculations of a Fever union rise

Caitlin Clark is one of the best, if not the best, stars in this year's WNBA draft. She is expected to be picked up first overall in the draft and, if that happens, would probably go to the Indiana Fever, who holds the first pick this time.

According to longtime reporter Andraya Carter, her game will immediately impact the league.

“I think Caitlin’s game translates immediately, just in terms of her range, her ability to hit shots and her vision,” Carter said about ease of transition for Clark.

The Iowa star led the Hawkeyes to two successive national championship games. The team lost last year to Angel Reese’s LSU Tigers and this year fell to the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks. That left Clark without a national title in her otherwise impeccable and almost unparalleled resume.

Will she be able to have a successful career as a pro in the WNBA?

Poll : Can Caitlin Clark translate her college resume in WNBA? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion