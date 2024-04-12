"She makes the right decisions": Andraya Carter backs $3.4M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's game to "translate immediately" as Fever prepares for Iowa star

Caitlin Clark announced her intentions to join the 2024 WNBA Draft and the discussion has since been centered around her ability to succeed in the pros.

Speculation has run wild on whether her incandescent success at the college level could translate when she starts suiting up for the Indiana Fever, who hold the number one pick in the draft.

According to longtime reporter Andraya Carter, however, the jump is going to be easy for Caitlin Clark for one specific reason.

“I think Caitlin’s game translates immediately, just in terms of her range, her ability to hit shots and her vision."

It is that vision that could prove to be essential for the $3.4 million NIL-valued (per On3) women's basketball player to make the jump to the WNBA.

"People talk about Caitlin’s scoring, but her passing is next-level. Like, when we say next-level, she’s been a pro passer, as well, in her game."

Before stepping into the WNBA, the impact of Caitlin Clark is being felt all over the sport. The Indiana Fever is going to nationally broadcast 36 of 40 games, something that drew the attention of Indiana legend Pat McAfee.

Moreover, ticket prices have gone up considerably, keeping in mind the impending arrival of Caitlin Clark and it's even caused the Las Vegas Aces to shift the venue of their encounter against the Fever to a 18,000-capacity arena, 6,000 more than their usual.

But, on the court, she is going to have weapons like Aliyah Boston, NaLyssa Smith, and Kelsey Mitchell to partner with and elevate the state of Indiana basketball. The possibility is one that certainly excites an avid fan like Andraya Carter.

"So when you think about her playing alongside Aliyah Boston, NaLyssa [Smith], when you think about her playing alongside Kelsey Mitchell. Her ability to find her teammates and set them up for success, I think, will immediately translate because people will defend her like she’s a scorer."

"When you watch Caitlin play in college, she makes the right decisions – you say play the right way. She makes the right reads, she gets the ball where it’s supposed to go. So I think that translates."

The passing flew under the radar

Thanks to her unparalleled scoring ability, Cailtin Clark has soared through the all-time rankings for NCAA Division I basketball. Passing Kelsey Plum, Lynette Woodard, and "Pistol" Pete Maravich in quick succession, Clark cemented her legacy on the scoring end.

But, due to that dominance, her success as a passer went under the radar. During her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Caitlin led the league in assists three times and finished third on the all-time assists list for NCAA players.

Her total sat at 1,144 at the end of her tenure, with the WNBA scene providing even more potent weapons for the superstar to thrive with.

Do you think Caitlin Clark can successfully make the transition to the pros? Let us know in the comments below.