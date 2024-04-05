IN PHOTOS: 5 times Keisei Tominaga's GF Hannah Fitzpatrick shared adorable moments with Nebraska guard ft. Senior Day

Nebraska's rising basketball star Keisei Tominaga isn't just draining threes on the court; he's also capturing hearts off it. Tominaga recently secured a decisive victory in the first round of the Hanes Originals Soft Touch College Men's 3-Point Championship.

With his growing fame in college basketball, fans are curious about his personal life too. Tominaga's girlfriend, Hannah Fitzpatrick, has been a constant source of support throughout his journey.

The couple has been together for nearly two years and Hannah has been his biggest cheerleader, sharing adorable moments of their relationship on her Instagram account. Let's look at five times Hannah shared adorable moments of them on her Instagram account.

5 times Hannah Fitzpatrick shared wholesome moments with Keisei Tominaga on IG

#1, First-year relationship anniversary

Hannah Fitzpatrick shared a video compilation on her Instagram on March 6, 2023, celebrating their first anniversary together. The video featured golf, making puzzles and just hanging out and walking around together.

The couple clearly enjoy solving puzzles as the video featured three. They also have a dog who was seen multiple times in the video, which was captioned:

“Here's to one year with the most incredible person I have ever met. You bring out the absolute best in me, and I have never felt so adored or been treated so perfectly. Loving you is the easiest thing I have ever done."

#2, Senior Day

Hannah posted four images from Keisei Tominaga’s Senior Day, mentioning how proud she was of his accomplishments at Nebraska. Hannah also added a picture of tickets from home games that she had attended.

“You've touched so many people with your passion and love for the game, and it has been so rewarding to see you thrive over the past few seasons."

#3, Birthday post

Hannah Fitzpatrick also shared a few snippets from her birthday celebrations with Keisei Tominaga and their families. It wasn’t just her birthday, but also their New Year celebration following the Huskers' win against Indiana.

A picture from her cake-cutting ceremony was also shared along with a mandatory couple photo of her and Keisei.

“Because of their kindness, I truly felt like I was part of the Tominaga family 🫶🏻 thank you & Happy New Year!”

#4, Snowy Christmas

Fitzpatrick didn’t forget to share her Christmas Day with fans. She shared two pictures with Keisei Tominaga. The couple posed with big wide smiles and Hannah wished everyone a merry Christmas with an added snowflake emoji.

#5, Keisei Tominaga’s birthday

Fitzpatrick posted a collage of photos on her Instagram on February 1, 2023, which is Tominaga’s birthday. This featured them having fun in the water, enjoying some food, and of course, a puzzle. She captioned the post:

“My best friend, my puzzle partner, my rival for every board game, and the brightest part of all of my days— happy birthday Keis, I love you beyond words.❤️"

