WATCH: Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga nails half-court shot turned around; fans go berserk 

Keisei Tominaga, dubbed the 'Japanese Steph Curry,' amazed spectators with an incredible trick shot during a March Madness open practice. The Nebraska sensation and his teammates were working out in front of Cornhuskers fans inside FedExForum.

Following roughly 20 minutes of layup lines and light drills, the Japanese hooper joined teammate Rienk Mast at half-court. Despite initial misses from both players, Tominaga sunk an effortless one-handed half-court shot on his second and final attempt, igniting a thunderous response from the Huskers fans who had traveled to Memphis to watch the upcoming game.

Expand Tweet

Keisei Tominaga has an impressive average of 14.9 points per game for Nebraska, coupled with a solid shooting accuracy of 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Tominaga is the son of former Japanese basketball star Hiroyuki, who was born in Kyoto and attended Nihon University. Hiroyuki professionally played for the Mitsubishi Electric for 10 seasons from 1996-2006. Additionally, he was part of the Japanese men's basketball team that played in the 1998 FIBA World Championship in Greece.

Keisei's mother, Hitomi, was also a basketball player who participated in the Mitsubishi Electric's industrial league games. Nebraska guard Keisei participated in the first-ever three-on-three Olympic tournament in 2020 and is already on a strong path.

Keisei Tominaga could become a household name in the NCAA Tournament

Before transferring to Nebraska, he played for the Ranger Colle in his first two years, earning the moniker, "Samurai Steph."

Standing at six-foot-two, the guard delivered a standout performance during an overtime loss against Illinois, scoring a career-high 31 points, including five 3-pointers on 9-of-14 shooting. Keisei Tominaga is one of the very few Japanese players who have played at the D-1 level.

Tominaga announced that he would declare for the 2023 NBA Draft last year. However, he decided to use his last year of college basketball eligibility. Given his performance, he is a deserving Cinderella candidate who could help Nebraska flame out in their upcoming game against Texas A&M.

Are you excited to see Keisei Tominaga play in the upcoming game? Let us know what you think about his basketball talent.