Who is Keisei Tominaga's dad, Hiroyuki Tominaga? All we know about the former Japanese basketball star

Former Japanese basketball star Hiroyuki Tominaga has inspired his son and Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga to follow in his footsteps. The younger Tominaga has made giant strides in leading the team to a possible stint in the 2023-24 NCAA Tournament.

Hiroyuki, who stands six-foot-11, has supported his son's career in the US and other tournaments worldwide. He wants to witness Keisei fulfill his dreams of making it to the NBA.

Who is Hiroyuki Tominaga?

Hiroyuki Tominaga, born in Kyoto, Japan, on Oct. 7, 1973, went to Nihon University in college.

His tall frame gave him a professional basketball gig with Mitsubishi Electric, where he played for 10 seasons, from 1996-2006. Hiroyuki was also part of the Japanese men's basketball squad that played in the 1998 FIBA World Championship in Greece.

His wife, Hitomi, was also a basketball player who took part in Mitsubishi Electric's industrial league games. He also has a daughter, Chihiro. It was Hiroyuki who inspired Keisei to pursue his dream of playing top-level basketball, and the Nebraska guard has made his father proud.

Also read: “The most exciting player in the Big Ten": College Hoops analyst gushes over Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga

Keisei Tominaga leads Nebraska to possible NCAA Tournament stint

Keisei Tominaga celebrates after making a three-pointer.

Tominaga suited up for Ranger College in his first two years before transferring to Nebraska before the 2021-22 season. He has led the Cornhuskers' offense this season, averaging 13.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 27 games.

Dubbed as "Samurai Steph," Tuminaga has knocked down an average of 2.2 three-pointers per contest. The six-foot-two guard scored a career-high 31 points, and five 3-pointers, on 9-of-14 shooting in an overtime loss to Illinois.

Last year, the Japanese cager announced that he would sign up for the 2023 NBA draft but decided to forego that decision and use his last year of college basketball eligibility.

With Tominaga leading the charge, the Cornhuskers are fourth in the Big Ten Conference with an 11-8 win-loss mark and 21-9 overall. They have won five of their six games ahead of their matchup with Michigan on Mar. 10.

Tominaga hopes to build on that momentum and carry his team to their first NCAA tournament since 2014 and annex their first victory in March Madness.

Read more: Nebraska football players show off their dunking skills with basketball team during halftime of Minnesota clash: WATCH