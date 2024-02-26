The Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball fans who attended the team's game versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Pinnacle Bank Arena were treated to a performance during halftime when the Cornhuskers football team performed a dunking contest.

The football team members who participated in the contest were defensive lineman Kai Wallin, defensive back Jeremiah Charles, tight end Thomas Fidone, quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and running back Emmett Johnson.

The contest's finalists were tight end Thomas Fidone and defensive back Jeremiah Charles, with the latter winning thanks to a between-the-legs slam that had the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd on their feet.

Charles's effort was acknowledged by the Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule who embraced him enthusiastically.

The basketball team went on to beat the Golden Gophers 73-55.

Nebraska gets its revenge

The game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers was a vengeance game for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who lost 76-65 in the previous meeting in December despite leading 39-24 at halftime.

Fred Hoiberg, the Cornhuskers coach, credited his team's revenge win during his postgame news conference.

“They put it on us that first game,” Hoiberg said. “Our guys didn't like the way the other game finished, and I give them a lot of credit for finding a way to battle back and play in a tough basketball game for 40 minutes.

“I think the biggest thing was just finishing possessions,” Hoiberg said. “We didn't do that the first time that we played [Minnesota] and that had a lot to do with their physicality [it] just overwhelmed us and that second half.”

Golden Gophers coach Ben Johnson applauded the Cornhuskers' physicality and incredible home-court advantage (16-1 overall, 8-0 Big Ten) in his postgame news conference.

“We fully understood the type of intensity that they were going to bring, and I just didn’t think we matched it,” Johnson said. “I didn’t feel like the physicality was close to even.

"They have an unbelievable homecourt advantage," Johnson said. "They've just done a great job holding court at home and playing up to the crowd and energy they provide there."

Nebraska forward Juwan Gary exploded for 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists in the game, up from his season average of 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers showed just how far their defense has come, holding the Golden Gophers to just 55 points all game, while in the reverse fixture, they conceded 52 second-half points.