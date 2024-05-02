IN PHOTOS: 5 times UCLA’s Kiki Rice swapped her Bruins uniform for trendy outfits

The UCLA Bruins’ Kiki Rice is one of the essential players on the team. She is carving her own space as a rising star in the world of women’s college basketball.

She led UCLA to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament last season. Although the team lost against the LSU Lady Tigers, the Bruins’ efforts were lauded by many. Known for her ability to make impressive jump shots on the court, she has often shown off her casual and trendy fashion style as well.

Take a look at the five best outfits of UCLA’s Kiki Rice

#1 A pretty ensemble by the pool

Kiki wore a simple yet stunning white ensemble for a peaceful night by the pool in Cabo San Lucas. Her bandeau top matched perfectly with her body con skirt. With her accessories game on minimal, the look was an ode to simplicity and comfort.

#2 A trip to Senegal

For a fun trip to Senegal with her teammates, Kiki Rice wore the classic combination of a white cropped top with wide denim pants. She completed the look by adding sneakers and minimal accessories.

#3 A green dress moment

Rice wore a green tank dress by Jordan. The ribbed material provides comfort while the slight slit at the thigh adds an interesting detail to the outfit. She added a pair of sneakers and white socks to the look.

#4 Comfortable at courtside

The UCLA star attended a Las Vegas Aces game at Crypto.com Arena in May 2023. She dressed fashionably for the matchup, wearing a zipped jacket of abstract design in black and grey color paired with a black tank top, pink cargo pants and pink Nike sneakers.

#5 A special outfit for a special day

Kiki Rice attended Sidwell Friend School’s prom night in June 2021 in a satin off-white colored dress that had noddle straps. She posed alongside her friends who also wore dresses for the event.