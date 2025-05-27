IN PHOTOS: Flau'jae Johnson shares bikini snaps from beachy Honolulu vacation

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson is taking a much-needed break from the court during this college basketball offseason. On Monday, the Roc Nation rapper and LSU star shared photos of her beachy Honolulu, Hawaii vacation on her Instagram through a carousel post.

Johnson wrapped up her third stint with coach Kim Mulkey's Tigers in the 2024-25 campaign. In their vie to reach the collegiate hoops mountaintop once again after they won the 2023 NCAA national title, Johnson and Co. were unfortunately defeated by the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight of this year's March Madness on March 30 by seven points, 72-65.

"ALOHAAA AH YES YES🌴 #afterszntrip #year2," Johnson captioned with a palm tree emoji.

Check out Flau'jae Johnson's Hawaii vacation snaps below.

In the 21-year-old's Instagram post, Johnson is first seen posing in her bright-colored bikini with prints of palm trees and flowers. The next slides then see her posing with musician, Tray Milz, and then more individual pictures of her and group photos with the company she's with. Johnson also made sure to include certain ornaments such as candid videos, sceneries and activities she did.

Johnson took a break after she finished the 2024-25 season with standout averages of 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest. The now fourth-year spitfire scorer then helped the Tigers finish with an overall record of 31-6, 12-4 during SEC play.

Flau'jae Johnson back in the gym after beach vacation

(image credits: @flaujae on Instagram)

On Monday, Flau'jae Johnson also shared a photo collage of on her Instagram story of her back in the gym working on her game with @fastbasketballacademy on Instagram just moments after she uploaded her beachy vacation post. Johnson could be seen putting up shots along with a motivational quote from @jaleelsvision and the pair of kicks she is wearing.

Johnson will be entering the 2025-26 season as a senior for the LSU Tigers after she told Front Office Sports, per ESPN, that she won't be foregoing her remaining eligibility to play college basketball.

In her three campaigns so far, Johnson has averaged 14.8 markers, 5.7 boards, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 swipes a game and was a member of the 2023 NCAA championship-winning team from LSU.

