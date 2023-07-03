In Photos: Latest viral picture shows Bronny James on a "date' with a new girl amid his rumored relationship with Peyton Gelfuso

Bronny James and Peyton Gelfuso trended all over the internet in May after the two Sierra Canyon graduates attended their high school prom together. The two were subjected to social media trolling, raising suggestions they could be in a romantic relationship.

However, the story seems to be taking a new turn because of recent developments. A recent picture of LeBron James' first son with a new girl has gone viral on social media, sparking speculation about the status of his relationship with his rumored girlfriend, Peyton Gelfuso.

The viral picture showed Bronny James and the lady, who has been identified as Malia Agee, on a date at a restaurant. It surfaced online after it was reportedly posted by a fan who recognized Bronny at the restaurant and asked the USC player for a picture.

While the nature of Bronny and Peyton's relationship is unclear, emerging rumors suggest that their connection might have deteriorated. Despite attending prom together recently, Peyton Gelfuso has eliminated all evidence of Bronny from her Instagram account.

This has solidified the suggestion that the four-star recruit could be in a romantic relationship with Malia Agee. TMSPN reported that a fan present at the restaurant described the date between Bronny and Malia as "romantic" and that is not far-fetched.

Who is Malia Agee?

Like Peyton Gelfuso, who was previously linked to Bronny James, Malia Agee is also a star in her own right in the social media space. She has consistently built her prominence on TikTok and Instagram with her dance videos and salacious content.

She is a popular social media personality recognized for her dance and lip-sync videos, which she regularly shares on her TikTok account under the username "@maliaagee." Her engaging content has garnered an impressive following of over 320,000 users on the platform.

In addition to her TikTok success, Malia Agee has also amassed a substantial following of over 84,000 on her Instagram account. Her captivating and sometimes provocative content consistently garners significant attention and engagement.

Continued limelight on Bronny James

Since he made his commitment to the USC Trojans, Bronny James has been at the center of attention in the world of college sports. As the eldest son of LeBron James, he naturally attracted a considerable amount of attention and anticipation.

His basketball skill has previously been downplayed in many quarters. However, during his last season of high school basketball, Bronny truly showcased his abilities, confirming that he possesses a skill set that could transition effectively to the next level.

Bronny's upcoming debut with the Trojans is indeed eagerly anticipated. While scouts have been discussing his potential for the NBA and drawing comparisons to other players, his true abilities will only be fully unveiled once he begins competing for USC.

Poll : 0 votes