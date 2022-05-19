Who is Peyton Gelfuso? Bronny James' prom date trends on Twitter 

Bronny James, LeBron James' son, appears to be spending time away from the court. This week, he took to social media to share pictures of himself at prom with his date, Peyton Gelfuso. The 17-year-old star kid has been trending on Twitter since he turned to Instagram to share details of the celebratory night.

Bronny James uploaded Instagram stories of himself along with his date. The two looked dressed to the nines and ready for prom. In his Instagram story, he tagged Gelfuso as well.

Bronny James' Instagram stories (Image via bronny/Instagram)

His prom date also took to her Instagram to display her exquisite white dress. She posted an Instagram photo of herself getting dressed for the event with the caption "this will do." Bronny commented under the post:

“u killt😍”

Peyton Gelfuso also uploaded several Instagram stories of the prom night. It included pictures of herself along with her date. In another Instagram story, it was revealed that her dress was from Noell and Jovani Fashions. Her makeup and hair was reportedly done by Instagram’s @the.makeup.mommy and @asapashleeyy respectively. She also mentioned that she got a tan by Royalty Tans.

Who is Bronny James’ prom date, Peyton Gelfuso?

The public figure boasts nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram despite only uploading 18 posts. Her bio reads “sc ‘22” which would refer to her high school Sierra Canyon and the year "'22" would be the year of her graduation.

Her Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her travels, time spent with friends and her outfits. She also has five highlighted stories which read- “frands,” “travel,” “vibe,” “hi” and “fits.”

Peyton also has her own TikTok account. She recently shared a video of herself spending time with her friends prior to heading to prom. She wrote under the video- “GIRLS #prom.”

According to the youngster’s school website, Gelfuso has taken part in soccer, beach volleyball and tennis.

LeBron James' son is the eldest child of the NBA star and is nearing high school graduation. His mother Savannah James took to Instagram to share pictures of her son preparing for prom. She wrote in the post’s caption:

“Sooooo @bronny went to prom this past weekend….. Tons of emotions and realisations. Time really flies. So proud of you young man!! I will always have your front and your back!!💕 Zhuri is processing all of this too!! 😂😂 (Last slide).”

In the last slide, the teenage basketball player was standing next to Instagram influencer and prom date Peyton Gelfuso.

Netizens slam LeBron James' son for taking caucasian woman to prom

As photos from the teenager's prom began to circulate on social media, followers of the James family began to criticize him. Several netizens chastised the teen for accompanying a Caucasian woman to prom. A few comments under his mother's social media post read:

Internet reacts to the teenager's prom date 1/3 (Image via mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

Internet reacts to the teenager's prom date 2/3 (Image via mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

Internet reacts to the teenager's prom date 3/3 (Image via mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

Twitter users were taken aback when they saw the comments. Many slammed the critics for having an opinion on who a teen should take to prom. Among the tweets were:

Will @8675305Will Hole up…. People mad cuz Bronny James took a white girl to prom? Why are black people trippin about that? Do they realize how many black men get away with dating only white women? Like Jamie Foxx. Why don’t they harass him? Maybe they do but his black ass ain’t trending tho… Hole up…. People mad cuz Bronny James took a white girl to prom? Why are black people trippin about that? Do they realize how many black men get away with dating only white women? Like Jamie Foxx. Why don’t they harass him? Maybe they do but his black ass ain’t trending tho…

Terrance Rayborn @DatMann_T People are weird. Y’all want racism/prejudice to end…but hating on Bronny James because he took a white girl to prom 🙄🙄 Let that young man live People are weird. Y’all want racism/prejudice to end…but hating on Bronny James because he took a white girl to prom 🙄🙄 Let that young man live

FedoraLEEK @FedoraLeek Wait yall actually pressed that Bronny James took a white girl to prom? Yall need to go to work or something cause yall just bored atp Wait yall actually pressed that Bronny James took a white girl to prom? Yall need to go to work or something cause yall just bored atp

Chris uhrich @Chrisuhrich2 It’s crazy people are pressed that bronny James took a white girl to prom.. pretty sad times we’re living in It’s crazy people are pressed that bronny James took a white girl to prom.. pretty sad times we’re living in

K🥳 @HeDashingKeith Leave Bronny James and his prom date alone let that young man live his life Leave Bronny James and his prom date alone let that young man live his life

Jay Maag @JayMaag Yall folks trippn on bronny James cause he took a Caucasian girl to prom is sickening... #sad Yall folks trippn on bronny James cause he took a Caucasian girl to prom is sickening...#sad

Blake Plonske @BlakePlonske People are talking about who Bronny James took to Prom. Reading Twitter tonight is making my head hurt. Leave the kid alone. People are talking about who Bronny James took to Prom. Reading Twitter tonight is making my head hurt. Leave the kid alone.

Cam🍫 @CamfromBR people mad at bronny james for going to prom with a young white woman just shows you how much people are still racist til this day. people mad at bronny james for going to prom with a young white woman just shows you how much people are still racist til this day.

KiNG O$iRi$ @GodModeOsiris lol let this sink. adults are upset about teenage bronny james taking a white girl to his high school prom. This is what Kendrick was talkin about. We see who listened & who didn’t. 🤦🏾‍♂️ lol let this sink. adults are upset about teenage bronny james taking a white girl to his high school prom. This is what Kendrick was talkin about. We see who listened & who didn’t. 🤦🏾‍♂️

30 Bluntzz @30bluntzz Shout out to Bronny James for taking a White Queen to PROM Shout out to Bronny James for taking a White Queen to PROM

As high school comes to an end, netizens anticipate the teenager making his way towards the NBA soon. LeBron has also expressed interest in his son playing alongside him before his career is over. Bronny has already been linked to a number of schools, including Texas, UCLA, Duke, Kentucky, and Ohio State.

He is yet to finish year 2022-2023 of his education prior to making the jump to the NCAA. If the NBA rules remain as they are, the athlete’s son can participate in the 2024 Draft.

