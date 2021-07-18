What is Rich Paul's net worth? Exploring LeBron James' agent's fortune as he sparks Adele dating rumors at NBA Suns game

There have been a few rumors recently about Adele and Rich Paul dating. Adele was recently spotted at the NBA basketball finals in a very stylish look. She was sitting courtside with her face mask, watching the Milwaukee Bucks playing Phoenix Suns on July 17th in Arizona.

Adele was seen in an animal print floor-length coat, black leggings and black strapped shoes. Rich Paul was sitting beside her on the front row, and he is an agent of the world famous LeBron James.

Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed the game together but soon after, rumors started that both of them were dating. The claims were made by NBA insider Brian Windhorst:

“Rich Paul, brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron, his girlfriend is Adele. Rich Paul is at the game with Adele, LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together.”

When the news broke out, people started to give their reactions on Twitter. Here are a few of them.

Rich Paul and Adele might be the most random power couple of all-time. — Hub™️ (@KenHeLive) July 18, 2021

seems that this blind item from the great @IChotiner profile of rich paul has been revealed, and it’s adele pic.twitter.com/LwSHZDMJOS — Becca Laurie (@imbeccable) July 18, 2021

🤣 in a reddit post titled "Was this directed at Adele and Rich Paul?" pic.twitter.com/TDDH5ONeyk — jeanie 😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️ (@jeaniezk) July 18, 2021

Adele and Rich Paul sitting next to each other makes me nervous — myles brown (@mdotbrown) July 18, 2021

Please let me know when Adele convinces Rich Paul to push Anthony Davis to start pick-and-rolling in the deep more consistently. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) July 18, 2021

Alright so are Adele and Rich Paul dating? Very important question — Freddie Gillespie Fan Club (@pakhattak) July 18, 2021

Best news I’ve heard all night is that Rich Paul and Adele are together lol that camp winning winning boy I tell ya 🔥 — Reegis. (@ReegLoading) July 18, 2021

WAIT… are Rich Paul and Adele really dating?! — Lex⁷ (@LSbloom9) July 18, 2021

wait RICH PAUL AND MY JAMAICAN QUEEN ADELE??? — Dreco Dreski (@drecodreski) July 18, 2021

BRUH RICH PAUL AND ADELE DATING??? LMFAOOO #KlutchMafia 😭😭😭 — Haruu (@raulfharrel) July 18, 2021

Adele and Rich have not yet commented on any of these rumors.

Rich Paul's net worth

Rich Paul is a sports agent and his net worth is around $100 million. He is the founder of Klutch Sports Group and has represented many popular basketball players.

Rich has mentioned once that he did not go to a prestigious business school, and he always tells others to dream big and achieve big. He is the manager of around 20 NBA players and generates $1 billion in deals.

His relationship with LeBron James is one of the reasons for his success. When he was a part of LeBron’s “inner circle,” he was working under a sports agent, Leon Rose. Rich Paul was paid $50,000 a year for acting as James’ assistant.

After the establishment of Klucth Sports Group, LeBron left Leon Rose and joined Rich. Rich then represented people like Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons and Draymond Gree. He was earning $70 million a year from obscure players like Eric Bledsoe, Tristan Thompson and Jordan Clarkson.

He negotiated a deal of $170 million in 2019 related to the trade of Anthony Davis. Rich has been earning commissions of $30 million each year and was named the third-most financially successful NBA agent in 2020.

