IN PIC: Shelomi Sanders shows off special gift from dad Deion Sanders’ signature shoe line

Alabama A&M guard Shelomi Sanders is reaping the benefits of her hard work during this college basketball offseason. On Sunday, the youngest daughter of NFL legend Deion Sanders, showed off special gifts from her father's signature shoe line with Nike on her Instagram stories.

Ad

Shelomi Sanders shared the gift she got from her father's famous sneaker line. She is coming off her junior year of collegiate hoops with coach Dawn Thornton's Bulldogs after spending her freshman campaign with the Jackson State Lady Tigers and her second year with the Colorado Buffaloes.

"Guess what came in the email," Shelomi Sanders captioned with a blushing emoji.

(image credits: @shelomisanders on Instagram)

It can be seen that she got three pairs from Deion Sanders' signature shoes, namely the Air Diamond Turf '93 in black and metallic gold and in the "49ers" colorways, as well as the Air DT Max '96 in the black and white iteration.

Ad

Trending

Sanders is entering her senior season with the Bulldogs in the 2025-26 campaign. The school is backed by Nike as well, meaning Shelomi Sanders could opt to wear her father's sneakers on or off the court.

In her three-year tenure, the 5'6 guard has averaged 1.1 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists in around 3.6 minutes per contest.

Shelomi Sanders recently signed an NIL deal with Rihanna's Savage X Fenty

Ad

On January 9, Shelomi Sanders posted snaps on her Instagram account in a romper and workout set by Savage X Fenty, the clothing brand of pop superstar Rihanna. As reported by Scout, Sanders is a partial stakeholder with the brand and she has garnered endorsement opportunities with it.

Sanders' NIL value is undisclosed per On3, but with NIL deals with companies like Savage X Fenty, KFC, Moolah Kicks, and more, there are more opportunities for the young talent to grow her brand portfolio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here