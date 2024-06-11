Indiana basketball recruiting: 3 high school prospects Mike Woodson’s team can target for 2025 season ft. AJ Dybantsa

Mike Woodson was a busy man during this year's off-season. However, his hard work and experience paid off as the Indiana Hoosiers brought in Oumar Ballo, a 7-foot center who is considered the nation's No. 2 ranked player in the 2024 transfer portal.

Indiana stood 6th in the Big Ten last season with a 19-14 overall record. With almost half of the roster lost to the departures, Woodson had an uphill task to rebuild nearly the entire team. He roped in Kanaan Carlyle, Luke Goode, Myles Rice, and Langdon Hatton as he dreams big for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

As reported by The Daily Hoosier, Woodson recently spoke at the university's annual event at the Huber Winery and Vineyards and laid bare the recruiting strategy that he employed even at the NBA:

“We sat down at the end (of the season)… I kind of treated it like I was when I was back in the NBA. I make our guys rank the top 10 players at their position. Then I make the decision on who I want to go get. And if it’s the best player, then we’ve got to give it a shot. Because all they can do is tell us no.”

Given that Woodson puts his hands on the best in the business first, here is a list of the top three potential recruits from the 2025 class that the Indiana coach can look at this year.

3 high school prospects Mike Woodson can target in 2024

3. Koa Peat

Koa Peat currently attends Perry High School. As a freshman, he averaged 15 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He played a key role in Perry winning its first Class 6A state title.

In his sophomore season, Peat averaged 19.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3 assists. After his performance in the 2022-23 season, Peat was named Gatorade's National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Peat will be a decent addition to Mike Woodson's roster due to his ability to play at multiple positions. Koa's offensive defensive and playmaking skills have brought admiration for him from many analysts.

2. Cameron Boozer

Cameron Boozer attends Christopher Columbus High School. He is the son of NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, a consensus No.1 recruit, and a five-star Plus+ prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.

In 2022-23 he averaged 21.1 points, and 11.2 rebounds and was named Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He played a pivotal role in leading Team USA to championship victory in the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship.

Boozer measures 6-foot-9 and weighs 215 pounds. His strength, toughness, and skill will add strength in many ways to Indiana's roster.

1. AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa currently attends Utah Prep and would be on the top of the list of Mike Woodson even though many top programs chase him. As a freshman, Dybantsa averaged 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

He won the 2022-23 Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. In July 2023, he led Nike Peach Jam In scoring 25.8 points per game.

The top programs in the country like Providence, Georgetown, UConn, Kentucky, and Duke currently are interested in bringing him in.

Dybantsa has dominated the recruitment discussions and has enjoyed the limelight as a high schooler. His strength and skills will surely make him shine brighter if he decides to go to Indiana.

Who do you think should be Mike Woodson's top three high school picks for the next season? Let us know in the comments section below.

