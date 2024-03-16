"Fire Mike Woodson": Fans accuse Indiana coach of ruining Hoosiers basketball after frustrating 93-66 loss against Nebraska

College basketball fans were furious over how Indiana coach Mike Woodson performed in the Hoosiers' 93-66 loss to Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big Ten quarterfinal on Friday, with some demanding the school to fire him.

Woodson, who previously coached the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks in the NBA, was the subject of social media furor after the Hoosiers bade farewell to their chances of getting an outright NCAA Tournament berth.

The 65-year-old was ejected from the game with 5:20 remaining in the second half, with the Hoosiers down by 27, 80-53.

"Fire Mike Woodson," a fan posted on X.

His lackluster coaching in the quarterfinal clash against Nebraska angered the fans, with one user accusing him of ruining the ballclub.

Another fan described Woodson as "stuck" in the 2000s NBA as he has no clue about running a modern offense.

Other users are itching to remove him from his post.

Mike Woodson suffers humiliating defeat as Indiana gets trampled by Nebraska

Indiana coach Mike Woodson was ejected with 5:20 left in the game.

Indiana had a good start, taking a 17-16 lead in the first nine minutes. However, Woodson had no answers at the first Nebraska scoring run that handed the Cornhuskers a 10-point lead.

Three-pointers by Brice Williams and Keisei Tominaga started an 11-0 surge that handed Nebraska a 27-17 lead. The Japanese guard would again hit a 3 with two seconds left, giving the Cornhuskers a 50-27 halftime advantage.

Indiana tried to mount a comeback in the second half, but Nebraska snuffed out any attempt by the Hoosiers to rally. The lead ballooned to 33 as Indiana was visibly affected by the injury to Troy Galloway.

Indiana could not find the basket the whole game as it only made 24 out of 68 attempts from the field, including 5 of 20 from the 3-point area. In contrast, Nebraska was firing on all cylinders, making 30 of 60 shots from the field and 14 of 32 from long range.

Williams and Tominaga topscored for Nebraska with 23 points each. Jamarques Lawrence and Juwan Gray added 15 and 11 markers, respectively. With the victory, the Cornhuskers set up a Big Ten Tournament semifinal meeting with Illinois on Saturday.

CJ Gunn led Indiana with 17 points, while Mackenzie Mgbako added 16. The Hoosiers seemed to bid goodbye to their NCAA Tournament hopes as they are 19-14.

