"There should be no excuses for Mike Woodson": CBB analyst delivers harsh reality check for Indiana HC amid Hoosiers' lackluster campaign

The Indiana Hoosiers haven't done well this season. With a 9-10 conference record and 17-13 overall, Mike Woodson's team finds itself in the 9th position in the Big Ten.

When asked about Woodson's time in Indiana, college analyst Jeff Goodman was blunt in his response.

"Enough people reported it, myself included that he was going to get the year next year after some people thought he might not. You know, I though pretty much it was going to be a foreground conclusion," said Goodman.

"Unless Woody said, Hey listen, I am tapping out, which he's too stubborn to do. They got NIL boys. They're gonna have 4 mil so they should be able to put together a good team and there should be no excuses for Mike Woodson next year.

After Indiana entrusted Woodson with one more year, their "prize" recruit and McDonald's All-American Liam McNeeley de-committed.

In Mike Woodson's first season, Indiana made it to the tournament, entering the First Four after going 20-13 (9-11 in the Big Ten). The Hoosiers won in that round against Wyoming but lost 82-53 to Saint Mary's in the first round.

Woodson was a second-team All-American at IU before his 11-year NBA career. He was the head coach for the Atlanta Hawks (2004–2010) and the New York Knicks (2012–2014).

Mike Woodson's contract with Indiana

According to Zach Osterman of the IndyStar, Woodson signed a six-year contract with IU in 2021 for a little over $3 million. Woodson's time at IU hasn't been very fruitful.

After an amendment to his contract, his pay was increased from $3 million per year to approximately $4.2 million per year guaranteed. However, the amendment added no years to his initial six-year term.

Furthermore, the Hoosiers' buyout obligation in the event of Woodson's firing stretched by a year after the amendment. Indiana can also fulfill its buyout commitment via annual lump sum payments of $1 million.

Will Woodson be able to turn the season around?

