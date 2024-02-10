Indiana State vs Missouri State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 10 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Potential NCAA Tournament at-large big stealer Indiana State faces a challenging road test on Saturday at Missouri State.

Indiana State (21-3, 12-1 in Missouri Valley Conference) has a two game lead in the MVC race. The Sycamores are seeking to lock up a potential at-large NCAA bid, should they falter in the MVC tournament. But Missouri State (14-10, 6-7) could pose a challenge, especially in a close game.

Third-year coach Josh Schertz's Indiana State team is an offensive dynamo. The Sycamores are fifth in the nation in scoring (86.1 ppg), second in overall shooting percentage (51.1%) and sixth in 3-point shooting (39.8%).

All five ISU starters average 29.5 plus minutes per game, and all five average 10.8 points per game or more, led by 5-foot-10 guard Isaiah Swope (17.7 ppg).

Missouri State is a more defensive-minded squad. The Bears hold opponents to 41.2% shooting (56th nationally) and are 42th nationally in rebounding.

Coach Dana Ford's squad is led by one of the MVC's top players, junior guard Alston Mason (18.3 ppg, 3.9 apg). MSU has won four of its last five games, with two of them coming in overtime.

Indiana State vs. Missouri State: Betting Odds

Indiana State coach Josh Schertz is looking for a road win at Missouri State.

Even on the road, Indiana State is a 6.5 point favorite, with the Sycamore money line paying at -300.

Missouri State's money line is +250. The game's over/under is 152.5, which seems to accomodate both ISU's offensive bursts and MSU's defensive work.

Indiana State vs. Missouri State: Head-to-Head

Missouri State holds the historical advantage in the series 54-28.

MSU's edge in home games is 35-6. Indiana State won the season's previous contest, 88-66 at home. Ryan Conwell and Robbie Avlia had 25 and 24 points, respectively, for the Syacmores, who shot 56% overall.

Indiana State vs. Missouri State: Where to Watch

The Indiana State/Missouri State battle will be broadcast on the ESPN+ platform and can also be streamed by ESPN+ subscribers on streaming platforms, including Sling and FUBO.

Indiana State vs. Missouri State: Best picks and prediction

While ISU is legitimately one of the top mid-major teams in the nation, there are some reasons to believe they might not have their way.

Missouri State's historical domination in home games in the series is impressive, and their recent work is close game could be significant.

However, at the end of the day, ISU's resume is too strong to pick against them here.

Pick: Indiana State (-6.5, -300)

What do you think about this match-up? Can ISU lock up at an at-large NCAA bid ahead of the MVC Tournament? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.