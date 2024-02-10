Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 10 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Saturday afternoon's Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina matchup will continue early February's college hoops action in the Southeastern Conference. The game pits the conference-best No. 15 Gamecocks (20-3, 8-2 SEC) against the massively struggling Commodores (6-15, 1-8) in a contest that looks like it's already decided on paper.

Not many games are this one-sided, with South Carolina being the heavy favorite. The Gamecocks have yet to lose since Jan. 21, and they're facing a team that's fresh off a 32-point bruising at the hands of Kentucky. So, there are not a lot of things going against them in this outing unless their shooting and defense somehow abandon them for unclear reasons.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Prediction

Talent-wise, Vanderbilt likely wouldn't be able to match South Carolina head-to-head. The Commodores' only chance at beating the Gamecocks is if their offense finds its rhythm early and they make whatever good shots they get.

But this game will be a battle between the two lowest-scoring teams in the SEC. And considering South Carolina's conference-best defense (allowing a tiny 64.1 opponent points), the worst-scoring team will find it even harder to get buckets.

Vanderbilt is in itself not that bad on defense. But a low-scoring game will favor South Carolina as it always has all year. So if the Commodores cannot score, whatever they do, they will not have even the slightest chance of winning. Leading scorer Ezra Manjon (14.6 points per game) must find his shot early for Vanderbilt to give his team a chance at an upset.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE VANDERBILT +14 (-110) 130 (-110o / -110u) OFF SOUTH CAROLINA -14 (-110) 130 (-110o / -110u) OFF

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head

The Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina game hasn't had as much of a history as other college hoops matchups, but they still have it. Data going as far back as the 1949-1950 season (via Sports Reference) states that the Commodores and the Gamecocks have met each other at least 63 times.

The series is extremely close, with Vanderbilt having a slim 32-31 lead. The last time these two teams met, the Commodores beat the Gamecocks 75-64 on the back of a 24-point, eight-rebound performance by center Liam Robbins.

Where to watch?

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Date and time: Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: SECN

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Injuries

Vanderbilt

F Collin Smith, Achilles (OUT FOR SEASON)

South Carolina

G Arden Conyers, redshirt (OUT FOR SEASON)

G Austin Herro, redshirt (OUT FOR SEASON)

G Ebrima Dibba Achilles (OUT INDEFINITELY)