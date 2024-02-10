Alabama vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 10 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Southeastern Conference basketball action continues with Saturday afternoon's Alabama vs. LSU showdown.

The No. 16 Crimson Tide (16-7, 8-2 SEC) and the Tigers (12-10, 4-5) have had drastically different 2024-25 season. Alabama remains in the top half of the SEC after winning eight of its last 10 games. Conversely, LSU is barely above .500 and has only won four of its previous 10.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 20-point loss to No. 6 Tennessee on Wednesday, going down 88-68. Either way, this game could be their best chance to end their season on a stronger note.

But LSU will have to go through the eye of the needle with Alabama looking the better team--and the favorite to win this contest. The Tide had their four-game winning streak broken by Auburn on Wednesday, with a 99-81 loss.

Alabama vs. LSU Prediction

When it comes to individual talent, the Crimson Tide have a clear advantage on paper. Not a lot of players on LSU could match the brilliance of Alabama guard Mark Sears, who not only leads his team in points (20.3) but also assists (3.9) and field goal percentage (52.3%). He'll likely have his way going up against LSU's middle-of-the-pack defense, which could only hope to contain him.

Look for Sears to light up the scoreboard from downtown (44.4% 3-point) should he find his rhythm early. But even if the Tigers could chase him off the perimeter (and they can), he'll likely still uncover a way to get his team involved. LSU's defense will find him too much to deal with alone.

Alabama vs. LSU Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE ALABAMA -6.5 (-110) 166.5 (110o / -110u) OFF LSU +6.5 (-110) 166.5 (110o / -110u) OFF

Alabama vs. LSU Head-to-Head

The Alabama vs. LSU basketball history extends way back to the 1916 season when basketball was still just over two decades old. In 191 total meetings between these two teams on the hardwood, the Crimson Tide handily lead the Tigers 116-75 (via RollTide).

Aside from that, the Tide have also won the last three matchups and eight out of the previous 10. Safe to say the Tigers haven't had a lot of success against Alabama recently. However, they could have a chance in this game as LSU has always been firm at home versus the Tide--leading 50-36 in games held in Baton Rouge.

Where to watch?

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA

Date and time: Saturday, Feb. 10, Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. LSU Injuries

Alabama

No injuries

LSU

G Jalen Cook, hamstring (QUESTIONABLE)

G Carlos Stewart, knee (OUT INDEFINITELY)

F Daimion Collins, shoulder (OUT INDEFINITELY)