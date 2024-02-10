Wisconsin vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 10 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) travel to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-10, 4-7) on Saturday. This Big Ten Conference matchup will be live on Big Ten Network at 12 p.m. ET from Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, NJ.

Wisconsin will be looking to get back on track after losing their previous three consecutive games after falling to Michigan 72-68 on Wednesday. On the other hand, Rutgers will return home looking to keep their two-game winning streak alive after narrowly defeating Maryland on Tuesday 56-53.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers: Prediction

Wisconsin comes into this game as the 11th-ranked team in the nation. But after failing to earn a victory in three straight games, they are in danger of falling out of the AP Top 25. The Badgers have already dropped five spots in the rankings after losing to Nebraska and Purdue earlier this month.

Wisconsin's most recent loss came to a Michigan Wolverines team that had lost 10 of their last 11 games. The Badgers fell behind 37-33 at the half and couldn't catch up. The Badgers shot a poor 26.3% from beyond the arc, going 5-19. They failed to convert on their chances from the free-throw line, shooting 68.4%.

Wisconsin's leading scorer, sophomore guard AJ Storr (16.5 ppg), led the Badgers again, posting 20 points against Michigan. They didn't get much help off the bench, finishing that game with just six total bench points.

Junior forward Steven Crowl will be attempting to bounce back from a poor outing against the Wolverines, where he tallied just 3 points, shooting 1-4 from the field.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are sitting 12th in the Big Ten standings. They have struggled against conference opponents throughout the season but are coming to this matchup on back-to-back wins against Michigan and Maryland.

Senior forward Mawot Mag and junior guard Jeremiah Williams led Rutgers in a 56-53 victory over Maryland. Mag finished with a team-high 15 points shooting 6-9 from the field. Williams added 14 points including a late shot which was ultimately the dagger to put away the Terrapins.

The Iowa State transfer Williams played in just his second game of the season after being out of college basketball for just under two years. Williams had dealt with two transfers, a season-ending Achilles injury and a 15-game suspension after pleading guilty to underage gambling in Iowa.

Rutgers have only received single-digit scoring from their leading scorer Aundre Hyatt (11.4 ppg) in the last three games. But after winning two of those previous three games, they've shown they can find other options on the floor to be successful.

Wisconsin certainly has the talent and track record to come out on top in this matchup. However, with how the Rutgers have been playing recently, along with Jeremiah Williams' strong return to the court, this matchup could easily come down to the wire.

Pick: Wisconsin Badgers (-4.5)

Wisconsin vs Rutgers: Betting odds

Teams Spread Total Moneyline Wisconsin Badgers -4.5 (-110) o128.5 (-110) -200 Rutgers Scarlet Knights +4.5 (-110) u128.5 (-110) +164

Wisconsin vs Rutgers: Key injuries

Wisconsin

Guard- Kamari McGee: Foot (OUT indefinitely)

Forward- Gus Yalden: Personal (OUT indefinitely)

Rutgers

Guard- Austin Williams: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wisconsin vs Rutgers: Head-to-head

In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, Wisconsin have a slight advantage, winning six of those games. This is the first time these teams have met this season. The Scarlet Knights emerged victorious in the most recent game on Feb. 18, 2023, besting the Badgers by one point on the road.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers: Where to watch

This matchup will be live on Big Ten Network, tipping off at 12 p.m. ET from the home of Rutgers, the Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, NJ.

Poll : Who wins this matchup? Wisconsin Badgers Rutgers Scarlet Knights 0 votes