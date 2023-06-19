Has Alabama basketball ever had a #1 pick in the NBA Draft? Revisiting the NBA history of Crimson Tide's first round draft prospects

In an alternate universe where Victor Wembanyama doesn't exist, the Alabama Crimson Tide would probably be boasting about producing this year's number one draft pick.

The number two and three draft picks in this year's draft class is a hotly contested debate, with some favoring Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite. Others are firmly behind the talents of Brandon Miller of the Crimson Tide. The two are just one heartbeat away from the coveted top pick.

The Crimson Tide have had a mixed bag when it comes to its draft picks, but have they ever produced a number one draft pick? The answer is yes, they have. Alabama had the number one draft pick in 1990, when Derrick Coleman was picked first by the New Jersey Nets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jahmal @JahmalKennedy Your 2023 SEC men’s basketball tournament champions: The Alabama Crimson Tide. 82-63 over Texas A&M twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Your 2023 SEC men’s basketball tournament champions: The Alabama Crimson Tide. 82-63 over Texas A&M twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/KRVJlw5ab1

Alabama's notable draft picks

The Crimson Tide has had a long and storied history of producing some of the NBA's best ever players, even though they were not necessarily picked first. Perhaps the most notable is Charles Barkley, who was picked fifth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the class of 1984.

Another famous name was DeMarcus Cousins, who was also picked fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2010 draft class. Cousins lasted 11 years in the NBA.

Alabama's sole number one pick, Derrick Coleman, arrived with the highest of reputations from Syracuse. He was promptly picked first by the New jersey Nets in 1990. Coleman went on to have a decent career of 15 years in the league.

Alabama will be hoping that Brandon Miller flies their flag high in the league. Many observers speculate whether or not he'll have the best career of this draft class. An elite scorer from all three levels, he's sure to feel aggrieved if he doesn't crack the top-three picks this year.

Considering the feedback about Miller from NBA teams, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, he's Alabama's best prospect in ages.

"Teams have already spent a lot of time and resources on that particular event and the background of Brandon Miller. Not only do they not find anything they would consider disqualifying to select Brandon Miller, they are finding a young man who they say is mature, focused, whose character and his habits are actually an asset." - Adrian Wojnarowski

Overall, 48 players have been picked to play in the NBA from the Crimson Tide. Out of the 48, 17 of the players were picked in the first round, and 14 in the second round.

The teams in the NBA with the most picks from Alabama include; the Golden State Warriors with six players, the Sacramento Kings with five players, and the Portland Trail Blazers with four players.

Poll : 0 votes