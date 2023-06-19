Kings NBA draft picks 2023: When do Sacramento Kings pick? Order and more explored

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the worst teams in the NBA for some time, but managed to turn things around in 2023. They managed to end their record-setting playoff drought by finsihing the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference.

Following their postseason appearance, the Sacramento Kings will be looking to build on their momentum. First opportunity of doing so is adding talent to the pipeline through the NBA Draft.

Since they finished the regular season with one of the top records in their conference, the Kings will not be selecting near the top of the first round. They have control of their pick, which is currently slotted at number 24.

Despite not having a high pick, Sacramento can still add a valuable piece to their roster. There have been countless occassions where late first-round picks have blossomed into promising young talents.

Who can the Sacramento Kings pick in the NBA Draft?

With a few days to go until the draft, there is no telling what the Sacramento Kings will end up doing with the 24th pick. They could package in a trade to make more immediate upgrades, or they could roll the dice on a prospect that could possibly help them now.

Looking at recent mock drafts, Jordan Hawkins out of UConn is a name that has been tied to the Kings. He is a 6-foot-5 guard who is coming off a sophomore season where he was part of the team that won the national championship.

In 37 games for UConn this season, Hawkins averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He is a primarily a scoring guard that could be a complementary piece in the backcourt next to De'Aaron Fox.

The main thing that stands out about Hawkins' game is his ability to shoot from beyond the arc. During his final season at UConn, he converted 38.8% of his threes while shooting close to eight attempts per game.

If the Kings do draft Hawkins, they could view him as someone who could be a long-term asset. Malik Monk has played well for Sacramento, but is sure to command a high price in free agency next offseason. That being said, if Hawkins can grow his game in year one, he might be able to fill that role in year two.

With two Fox and Domantas Sabonis being non-shooters, the Kings need as many floor spacers as they can get around them.

