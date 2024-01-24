The Kentucky Wildcats find themselves as the fifth-seed in the Southeastern Conference after upsets against Kansas, UNCW, and Texas A&M. Now, a 17-point blowout loss (79-62) against South Carolina has added to their misery as John Calipari's men struggle to find their footing while playing on the road.

The Wildcats looked like a shell of themselves as a team that averages more than 90 points a game, barely putting up 65 on the back of a cold shooting night. However, fans were quick to let the Wildcats hear it after the embarrassing in-conference loss.

College hoops fans react to Kentucky's loss

While the Wildcats can shoot the lights out, they also rank 312th out of 362 in total points allowed. And several fans expressed their disappointment on the topic.

While Zvonimir Ivisic, the latest addition to the team, who had a rough night himslef, caught some slack.

While some fans threw out "fraud" allegations

Some fans were ready to move on to the next game.

What's next for the Kentucky Wildcats?

Mississippi State v Kentucky

Fixing the defense still remains the number one priority for HC John Calipari, as his team fell to 94th overall in defensive rankings in KENPOM after their loss today. The Wildcats fell to a 20-point deficit at one point in the game, something that a national title-aspiring team simply can't afford.

Owing to their shooting struggles, where they went 25-62 from the field, marking an abysmal 40.3% night, Kentucky took an eight-point deficit into halftime but could not make any adjustments to steer the game back in their favor. Another flaw that Calipari will be looking to fix.

Here's what the head coach had to say after the game:

"South Carolina really played a physical, physical game, they were a little bit too much for us."

Reed Sheppard and the Wildcats will continue their road trip, with the next stop coming up against Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, with the game being broadcast on ESPN.

