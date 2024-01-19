Indiana vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 19 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting Big Ten Conference matchup on Friday night between the Indiana Hoosiers and the 11th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3 in Big Ten) are looking to bounce back after an 87-66 home loss on Tuesday against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Badgers (13-4, 5-1) are also looking to get back in the win column after an 87-83 road loss against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

Indiana vs Wisconsin betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Indiana Hoosiers +10.5 (+100) Over 142.5 (-115) +475 Wisconsin Badgers -10.5 (-120) Under 142.5 (-105) -650

Indiana vs Wisconsin head-to-head

The Indiana Hoosiers and Wisconsin Badgers's game will be their 178th meeting on the floor. The Hoosiers are 98-79 all-time versus the Badgers, and they won at home on January 14, 2023, 63-45.

Where can I watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin?

This Big Ten Conference matchup will be televised on FS1 so check with your cable provider or streaming service to see if you have that channel to watch this matchup.

Indiana vs Wisconsin Key Injuries

Indiana

Guard Anthony Leal: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Guard Jordan Rayford: Lower Body (OUT)

Guard Shaan Burke: Undisclosed (OUT)

Guard Jakai Newton: Knee (OUT)

Wisconsin

Forward Gus Yalden: Personal (OUT)

Indiana vs Wisconsin: Best Picks and Prediction

When looking at the against-the-spread records this season, there is a small difference: Indiana is 8-10 against the spread, while Wisconsin is 9-7-1.

The offenses lately show a bit of a divide here, as the Hoosiers are averaging 65.7 points in their last three games while the Badgers are scoring 79.2 points in their last five games.

Indiana is dealing with injuries in their backcourt and that is going to be difficult to overcome, as evidenced by their 2-3 record in the last five games.

There is a reason why the Wisconsin Badgers are on the brink of breaking into the top 10 in the AP Poll and it is because they are clicking on all cylinders. Sophomore guard AJ Storr has been doing very well and should be able to lead Wisconsin. He is averaging 18.0 ppg in his last three games.

Indiana is struggling, having lost 19 of their previous 36 first halves and building a gap to overcome, so pick the Wisconsin Badgers to cover the spread.

Pick: Wisconsin Badgers -10.5 (-120)