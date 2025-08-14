  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi drops 1-word reaction to Taylor Swift joking about male sports fans on Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce's podcast

Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi drops 1-word reaction to Taylor Swift joking about male sports fans on Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce's podcast

By Geoff
Modified Aug 14, 2025 03:23 GMT
American singer Taylor Swift (left) and Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
American singer Taylor Swift (left) and Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi reacted to a joke made by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in Wednesday's episode of "New Heights," hosted by the artist's boyfriend and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and older brother Jason Kelce.

Ad

One of the show's highlights was when the Grammy Award-winner hurled a subtle comment about what male sports fans want to see during upcoming football telecasts.

"As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast," Swift said. "And I think we all know if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens ... It's more of me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Gyamfi, a resident Swiftie, took note of the joke and posted it on her Instagram story with the reaction:

"queen."

Then, an avid fan of sports and music published Gyamfi's Instagram story on his X account.

Ad

Swift guested for the first time on the podcast to discuss her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," meeting Travis Kelce and her experience as a Chiefs fan.

The episode is trending and has already generated more than 5,048,000 views since it was released at 7:00 pm ET on Wednesday.

Jada Gyamfi looks to break out in his fourth season with Iowa

Jada Gyamfi aims to have a breakout season with Iowa after three years of spending most of her time on the bench, cheering at every made shot by her teammates.

Ad

The 6-foot-1 Johnston, Iowa, native played a total of 39 games since she signed up for the Hawkeyes in the 2022-23 season. Gyamfi suited up for 3.9 minutes and averaged 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.

She looks to have a better performance this season to help improve her draft stock for the 2026 WNBA draft. However, Gyamfi might play backup to forward/center Hannah Stuelke and centers Ava Heiden and Leyla Hays.

She has a chance to prove her worth in the non-conference part of the regular season, as Iowa is set to compete in the second staging of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Showcase. The Nov. 20-23 event will be held at the State Farm Field House inside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Hawkeyes will start their campaign against Baylor on Nov. 20 and meet Miami two days later. Other teams taking part in the four-event include Central Missouri, Davidson, Missouri, Washington State and West Florida.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications