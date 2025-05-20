“Iowa State in the final four”: College hoops fans hyped as Jada Williams shows off quick, skilled fadeaway shot

Now Iowa State Cyclones guard Jada Williams is actively working on her game in the current offseason. The Kansas City, Missouri native is coming off of her sophomore year, where she averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest in what became her final campaign with the Arizona Wildcats.

As she now heads into a new program for her third year of collegiate hoops, she, along with @grindhousebasketball on Instagram, uploaded an eight-second reel that shows Williams working on her game. In the video, the spitfire scorer is shown working on her handles and stepback skill sets.

College basketball fans and spectators then dropped their own takes on what this could mean for Jada Williams and the whole Cyclones team moving forward.

"I got Iowa State in the Final Four," one user claimed.

(image credits: @grindhousebasketball on Instagram)

"She's gonna be a threat in the W," another user shared with an emoji.

(image credits: @grindhousebasketball on Instagram)

"I feel like it's more powerful and faster," a user wrote with a plethora of emojis.

(image credits: @grindhousebasketball on Instagram)

Other users all over the comment section, especially the Iowa State faithful, simply got hyped over Williams' adding to her bag of moves for next season.

"Jada been her," one fan said.

(image credits: @grindhousebasketball on Instagram)

"Love her energy," another user posted with several emojis.

(image credits: @grindhousebasketball on Instagram)

"Strength, Control, Discipline. Keep going @cbg.jada24 and @grindhousebasketball," another fan asserted with fire emojis.

(image credits: @grindhousebasketball on Instagram)

"Geez!," a user commented.

(image credits: @grindhousebasketball on Instagram)

In the 2024-2025 season, Williams helped the Wildcats to finish with an overall record of 19-14, 10-8 during Big 12 conference play earlier this year. They did not make it into the 2025 NCAA national tournament and instead played in the WBIT, where they were bounced out by the Nothern Arizona Lumberjacks in the first round, 71-69.

Jada Williams will be playing out her third season of college basketball with the Iowa State Cyclones

After two seasons of college basketball with the Arizona Wildcats under the tutelage of coach Adia Barnes, who has now moved on to the SMU Mustangs, Jada Williams announced through her Instagram account that she is transferring to the Iowa State Cyclones for her junior year on March 30. The incoming third-year standout first confirmed she entered her name into the transfer portal on March 24.

Williams is now set to join a Cyclones squad coached by Bill Fennelly and finished the 2024-2025 campaign with an overall record of 23-12, 12-6 during 2025 Big 12 conference play. In this year's March Madness, they were eliminated in the first round on March 20, a day after their First Four win over the Princeton Tigers, by the Michigan Wolverines with a score of 80-74.

