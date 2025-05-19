VIDEO: Audi Crooks' teammate shows off slick moves in latest preseason workout post

Former Arizona Wildcats guard and now incoming Iowa State Cyclones junior, Jada Williams, is steadily working this offseason as she lands in a new home. On Mar. 31, the Kansas City, Missouri, native announced through her Instagram account that she will be transferring to the Cyclones for her third year of college basketball after playing out the last two seasons with the Wildcats.

Williams now joins the likes of Audi Crooks at Iowa State, as she looks for greener pastures in her new program from the 2025-26 season onwards. On Sunday, May 18, she then uploaded a joint post on Instagram with NBA and WNBA trainer Joshua Villarel showcasing her latest preseason workouts with him.

"Pace and Pivot Work 🔑Working on options when transitioning from Inside Hip to Back Positions! @cbg.jada24 #basketballtraining," the post was captioned with.

In the video, Williams is seen working on her change of pace and pivot moves to drive at the rim from the elbow. She caps it off by working on her floaters and teardrop shots as she looks to hone these moves.

There is no doubt now that Crooks, who averaged 23.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season, is looking forward to the arrival of Williams, who tallied averages of 12.7 markers, 3.5 boards, 2.9 dimes and 1.6 steals per contest in what became her final campaign with coach Molly Miller's program.

Coach Bill Fennelly is excited to have Jada Williams on the Iowa State Cyclones' 2025-2026 roster

When Jada Williams was announced to be transferring to the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2025-26 season, coach Bill Fennelly let out a statement that shows how excited he is for the addition of the 5'8 player into his program. Fennelly has been at the helm of the Cyclones' coaching staff since 1995 and holds an impressive .697 (800-378) all-time winning percentage.

"We are so excited to add Jada to the Cyclone women's basketball family. Jada's passion for the game, combined with an outstanding skill set, fits our team perfectly. Our goal in the portal was to add a special player and person at the guard spot, and we feel we did exactly that in Jada," Fennelly was quoted as saying.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Fennelly and the rest of the Cyclones finished with an overall record of 23-12, 12-6 during Big 12 conference play. Iowa State then went on to appear in the 2025 March Madness after defeating the Princeton Tigers, 68-63, in the First Four. They were then eliminated from the national tournament in the first round by the Michigan Wolverines with a six-point loss, 80-74.

