Iowa State Cyclones star Audi Crooks drops 2-word reaction as teammate Sydney Harris prepares for her senior season

Iowa State Cyclones center Audi Crooks took to social media to show her support for teammate Sydney Harris. The Cyclones women’s basketball social media account paid tribute to Harris as it hyped up the junior ahead of her senior season. Last season, Harris averaged 7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists while shooting 47.6%.

On Wednesday, Crooks showed her support for the 6-foot-1 guard, praising Harris in her Instagram story.

“Big mamaaaa,” Crooks captioned.

Iowa State Cyclone star Audi Crooks drops 2-word reaction as teammate Sydney Harris prepares for her senior season - Image Source: Instagram/audicrooks55

Crooks and Harris have played together at Iowa State since the beginning of the 2024-25 season after Harris transferred from TCU last year. Crooks has been a key member of the Cyclones' team after she played and started 35 games for Iowa State last season. She also averaged 23.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 60.5%.

During her first season with the Cyclones, Harris scored a total of 260 points to take her overall total to 916. Before her spell at TCU, Harris played at Central Michigan, where she scored 505 points. Her total rebound numbers put her at 269, while she has provided 73 assists.

Iowa State’s Audi Crooks set to speak at 2024-25 Iowa High School Sports Awards

On Apr. 25, Iowa State’s Audi Crooks was reported to be featured as a guest speaker at the 2024-25 Iowa High School Sports Awards. The event will be hosted by the Des Moines Register and will be held on Jun. 12 at the Iowa Events Center to honor the top prep athletes across the state.

A native of Algona, Iowa, Crooks played for Bishop Garrigan High School and led the squad to a 101-8 record over four years and captured back-to-back state championships during her junior and senior seasons.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Iowa State's Audi Crooks - Source: Image via Getty

She secured many honors, which included four first-team all-state selections, two Iowa Female Athlete of the Year awards from the Register, and the Miss Iowa Basketball title in her senior year. She also became the all-time leader in points, with 332, and rebounds, with 160, at the Iowa state tournament level.

After her high school career, Crooks committed to Iowa State as a four-star recruit. During her freshman season, Crooks was recognized as Big 12 Freshman of the Week three times and Big 12 Player of the Week twice and earned first-team All-Big 12 and honorable mention All-America honors.

Crooks went on to set Iowa State’s single-season scoring record with 763 points in her sophomore year. She was named a third-team All-American by both the Associated Press and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, earning honorable mention recognition from the WBCA Coaches’ All-America team.

