Iowa State vs Illinois Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 28 - March Madness 2024

March Madness began with 68 teams and has now narrowed to the Sweet 16. In the East Regional semifinals, one of the intriguing matchups on Thursday is between the No. 2 seed Iowa State Cyclones (29-7) from the Big 12 and the No. 3 seeded Illinois Fighting Illini (28-8) from the Big Ten.

The winner of this Sweet 16 showdown will face either last year's championship game participants, the (1) UConn Huskies or the (5) San Diego State Aztecs in the Elite Eight.

Let us take a deep dive and predict which team will advance to the Elite Eight.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Prediction

Both Iowa State and Illinois are on winning streaks, with the Cyclones boasting a five-game streak and Illinois holding a six-game stretch of victories. These teams have clinched their respective conference championships.

The Cyclones and Fighting Illini both have contrasting strengths on the basketball court. Iowa State has a top-notch defensive squad, nationally ranked at No. 4 when it comes to points allowed per game (61.2 points allowed). Their opponent, Illinois, can score with the best of them. The squad is ranked No. 9 in team points scored per game, averaging 84.6 points.

IOWA STATE ILLINOIS Points Scored Per Game (Rank) 75.5 (113) 84.6 (9) Points Allowed (Rank) 61.2 (4) 73.4 (230) Rebounds (Rank) 9.2 (129) 11.2 (20) 3PT Made Per Game (Rank) 6.7 (250) 8.4 (80) Assists Per Game (Rank) 15.9 (34) 13.4 (150) Turnovers Per Game (Rank) 10.0 (67) 10.2 (83)

Terrence Shannon Jr. has been on fire and averaged 30.5 points per game in Illinois' current six-game winning streak, encompassing the Big Ten championship run and the Fighting Illini's march to the Sweet 16. The 6-foot-6 guard from Chicago, Illinois, is expected to shoulder most of the offense. The team is 17-2 when Shannon scores 22 or more points.

Iowa State's offensive load is being shared by four players: Keshon Gilbert (13.7 PPG), Tamin Lipsey (12.5 PPG), Milan Momcilovic (11.2 PPG) and Curtis Jones (10.6 PPG). The Cyclones need to make some shots to get more leeway from their 113th-ranked offense (75.5 points per game) and impressive defense (61.2 P/A per game).

The Cyclones are clamping teams and playing lockdown defense. Iowa State is the second-best team in the country in total steals (371) and fourth-ranked in steals per game (10.3).

"Styles make fights," and Iowa State vs. Illinois will definitely be a game to be on the lookout for this Thursday.

Prediction: Iowa State -1.5 (-110)

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE OVER/UNDER ATS O/U Illinois Fighting Illini + 1.5 (-110) +105 OVER 146 (-111) 22-12 25-9-1 Iowa State Cyclones - 1.5 (-110) -125 UNDER 146 (-110) 25-9 17-17-0

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Game Details

Matchup: (2) Iowa State Cyclones vs. (3) Illinois Fighting Illini

Date & Time: Thursday, March 28, 2024 | 10:09 p.m. Eastern Time

Venue: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts)

Network: Live on TBS & truTV

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Betting Tips

Based on the moneyline, the Iowa State Cyclones have an implied probability of approximately 55.6% of winning with odds of -125, whereas Illinois' predicted likelihood to win the game sits at a 48.8% (+105) chance.

One striking statistic is that the Cyclones have a 25-9-1 record against the spread this season. Illinois' record against the spread is 17-17 (.500), not as remarkable as Iowa State's.

Iowa State has an 18-7 ATS record when it is -1.5 favorites this 2023-2024 college basketball season. On the other hand, Illinois has covered the spread 60% of the time when playing as a +1.5 underdog in five games.