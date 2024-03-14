Iowa State vs Kansas State injury report and predictions, March 14: Latest on Demarion Watson, Kayden Fish and more

The Iowa State Cyclones (24-7, 13-5 Big 12) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (19-13, 8-10 Big 12) in the quarterfinal of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Tournament. The contest tips off at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2 and ESPN+ from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

The No. 10 seeded Kansas State Wildcats narrowly beat the Texas Longhorns 78-74 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday. Meanwhile, this game marks the start of the conference tournament for the second-seeded Iowa State Cyclones. They fell to Kansas State 65-58 in their regular season finale on Saturday.

Iowa State has a list of injuries heading into the matchup, while the Wildcats are relatively healthy aside from one injury they have been dealing with all season. Here's the latest on the injury report before the contest.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State injuries

Ques Glover, Kansas State

Senior guard Glover remains out for the season with a knee injury sustained before the start of the Wildcats' season. Glover was expected to be out for 6–8 weeks, but a reaggrivation forced him to miss the entire season.

Demarion Watson, Iowa State

Sophomore guard Watson is listed as questionable after leaving the second half of the Cyclones' most recent contest with concussion symptoms.

Watson came off the bench in all 30 games this season, averaging 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds. He posted his career-high 15 points in 23 minutes against the Oklahoma Sooners in February.

Kayden Fish, Iowa State

Freshman forward Fish underwent surgery on his left shoulder in December and will miss the remainder of the season. He logged 18 cumulative minutes over four games this season, tallying six points and as many rebounds.

Jelani Hamilton, Iowa State

The Cyclone's freshman guard has elected to redshirt his first season to preserve his long-term future in college basketball and will not play this season.

JT Rock, Iowa State

Freshman center JT Rock is another true freshman for Iowa State who will redshirt his first season due to the team's depth at the position. The decision was made to benefit his future at the collegiate level.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State prediction

The Iowa State Cyclones kick off their Big 12 Tournament run against the team that spoiled their regular season finale.

The Cyclones are the seventh-ranked team in the nation and the second-seed in the conference tournament after an impressively surprising season, having entered the campaign unranked.

The season series between the two teams is even at 1-1. The Cyclones took the first matchup in Ames 78-67 on Jan. 24. The Wildcats bounced back from that first loss and beat the Cyclones at home on Saturday.

In their most recent clash, both teams got off to a slow start, finishing with 24 and 28 points in the first half. Despite 16 points off the bench from Curtis Jones, the Cyclones failed to catch up as Kansas State maintained control.

Junior forward Arthur Kaluma is the Wildcats' leading rebounder this season but poured in a game-high 23 points. His impressive scoring performance was followed closely by junior guard Cam Carter, who tallied 21 points and three assists.

The Wildcats' big three of Kaluma, Carter and leading scorer this season, Tylor Perry, combined for 50 of KSU's 65 points. The Wildcats' dominance on the boards and ability to force turnovers were the biggest factors in their victory over Iowa State.

The Cyclones are 7.5-point favorites entering this matchup and are aiming to become a top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament by winning the toughest conference in college basketball this season.

This should be a close game, but Iowa State should bounce back and get revenge for their most recent defeat.

Prediction: ISU 68-64 Kansas State

