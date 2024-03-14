BYU vs Texas Tech injury report and predictions, March 14: Latest on Marcus Adams Jr, Warren Washington and more

In one of the most exciting games on Thursday's slate, the 20th-ranked BYU Cougars and the 25th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders go head-to-head in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal.

Injuries have ravished both teams, and they will try to figure out their rotations for today's showdown. Which players are not completely healthy, and what is their status for today's game? Here's a look at their injury reports.

BYU vs. Texas Tech injury report

Marcus Adams Jr., BYU

Marcus Adams Jr., the freshman forward, has been out for the majority of the season due to a knee injury. He was only able to suit up for one game in his freshman campaign and is not expected to make a return for any postseason games.

Warren Washington, Texas Tech

Senior forward Warren Washington has been a force down low for the Texas Tech Red Raiders but may be unable to play in this quarterfinal game. He suffered a foot injury in late February and has been officially listed as day-to-day on the injury report despite not playing since Feb. 24.

Washington is a solid seven-footer who is averaging 9.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. It'll be difficult to replicate his dominating presence down low if he cannot play today.

Devan Cambridge, Texas Tech

Senior Devan Cambridge is another forward for the Red Raiders who has popped up on the injury report. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in December, which is a tough blow to Texas Tech.

Coach Grant McCasland spoke about Cambridge's leadership:

"Devan has been a tremendous person and teammate since he arrived. It's a devastating injury for him and our program. He is still going to make a significant impact on our team this year through his leadership." h/t Texas Tech Athletics

Having him on the bench to help the team is a small positive in a massive loss for the program.

BYU vs. Texas Tech predictions

The Cougars are listed as 3.5-point favorites in this quarterfinal matchup and should be able to control the game here. The biggest difference is the ability to grab rebounds, as BYU is averaging 39.8 total rebounds per game while Texas Tech is grabbing 34.9 total rebounds.

BYU is the better overall team and should be able to cover the spread and advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

