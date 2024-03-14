Are the Denver Broncos tanking for Shedeur Sanders? Debunking latest theories around Colorado QB ahead of 2024 season

The Denver Broncos have released quarterback Russell Wilson, and fans are speculating whether they would select Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2024 NFL draft. However, that's not possible for some critical reasons.

For a quarterback to be eligible to enter the NFL draft, they must be three years removed from high school, which Shedeur Sanders is. The only issue is that he did not enter the 2024 NFL draft class and instead elected to stay in college football with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Denver Broncos could select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft class or have a "bridge" quarterback to eventually attempt to select Shedeur Sanders if he declares for the 2025 NFL draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

It makes sense why the Denver Broncos would be interested in him. Of course, there's the family lineage of being the son of "Primetime" Deion Sanders, but there are other football reasons as well.

Sanders has shown to be a capable quarterback, as he went 298-of-430 (69.3 completion percentage) for 3,230 yards with 27 touchdown passes to three interceptions.

While the Broncos have a massive need for a quarterback, do not expect to see Shedeur Sanders in a Broncos, or any other NFL team lineup, for the 2024-25 season.

Also Read: Shedeur Sanders puts Colorado on board with a perfect 39-yard carry against Stanford in Week 7 [WATCH]

How high could Shedeur Sanders be selected in the NFL draft if he declares?

The Colorado Buffaloes have a stellar quarterback, and with an improved offensive line this offseason, they should be able to keep Shedeur Sanders upright.

If he were to declare for the 2025 NFL draft, he would be among the top of the class, with players like Georgia's Carson Beck and Texas' Quinn Ewers, among others.

However, Sanders possesses something those guys do not, as he can absorb hits and use his legs as weapons. It's not like he's compensating for his arm, as he has shown to step up in the pocket and throw perfect passes downfield as well.

Shedeur Sanders could realistically be as high as QB2 in the draft if all the eligible quarterbacks to declare in 2025 do just that.

Also Read: Shedeur Sanders breaks silence on USC loss in Colorado's post-game interview: "You're not seeing what we're seeing"