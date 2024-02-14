Iowa vs Maryland Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 14 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Iowa Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) visit the Maryland Terrapins (13-11, 5-8 Big Ten) on Wednesday night at the XFINITY Center in College Park, MD. The conference matchup tips off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 90-85 win at home over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday. They are eighth in the Big Ten and have lost four of their last seven games.

The Terrapins, meanwhile, return home for the first of a two-game home stretch, having lost their last games. They are coming off a 79-75 loss to Ohio State in a double overtime thriller on Saturday.

Iowa vs Maryland: Prediction

This game is vital for Iowa, as their seven remaining regular-season games include three ranked opponents. They will look to avenge their 69-67 loss to the Terrapins in their last meeting in January.

The Hawkeyes struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 3-14. They got a strong outing from their leading scorer, senior guard Tony Perkins. Perkins finished with 20 points and went 11-11 from the free throw line. He's leading the team in points (15.6), assists (4.2) and steals (1.8).

In their most recent matchup, a 90-85 victory against Minnesota, Iowa got a big game from junior forward Payton Sandfort and senior forward Patrick McCaffery. Both posted a game high 21 points, with McCaffery doing so off the bench. The Hawkeyes also recieved 18 points from Perkins and an impressive 17 points and 14 rebounds from freshman forward Owen Freeman.

The Terrapins, meaanwhile, are looking to avoid dropping their fourth consecutive game. In their win the last time they met Iowa, standout senior guard Jahmir Young had a game-high 22 points to go with seven boards.

Young is no doubt the leader of the Terrapins, averaging 20.9 points, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals. He's also shooting a team-high 36.1% from the three and has been steady at the free throw line, shooting 90.5%.

In Maryland's loss to Ohio State on Saturday, Young led the team with a game-high 26 points and also had seven rebounds. Senior forward Donta Scott chipped in with 19 points and seven rebounds. Junior forward Julian Reese finished with a double-double, adding 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Like in their previous meeting a few weeks ago, this game should come down to the wire. Both teams are in desperate need of wins as the season winds down. The team that gets off to a hot start and plays with urgency should emerge victorious.

Pick: Iowa Hawkeyes (+5.5)

Iowa vs Maryland: Betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Iowa Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-7 Conf) +5.5 (-115) o147.5 (-110) +175 Maryland Terrapins (13-11, 5-8 Conf) -5.5 (-105) u147.5 (-110) -210

Iowa vs Maryland: Key injuries

Iowa

Guard- C. Kingsbury: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Forward- R. Mulvey: Redshirt (OUT for season)

Maryland

Forward- J. Geronimo: Hand (Questionable)

Guard- C. Stephens: Knee (OUT indefinitely)

Center- B. Pierce: Undisclosed (OUT indefinitely)

Iowa vs Maryland: Head-to-head

Iowa has won four of the last five meetings with Maryland, who won the most recent meeting on Jan. 24. In their last 10 meetings, both teams are 5-5 against the spread.

Iowa vs Maryland: Where to watch

This game begins at 8:30 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network at the home of the Terrapins, the XFINITY Center in College Park, MD.

