Iowa vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 15 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Iowa Hawkeyes are on the road as they head to the Williams Arena on Monday evening to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Conference action.

The Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) are looking to continue the momentum as they are on a two-game winning streak after a 94-76 home win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday. The Golden Gophers (12-4, 3-2) are playing well but are coming off a 74-62 road loss on Friday against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Iowa Hawkeyes +2.5 (-110) Over 159.5 (-110) +120 Minnesota Golden Gophers -2.5 (-110) Under 159.5 (-110) -140

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers match details

Date and Time: Monday, January 15, 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Williams Areans, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers key stats

The Hawkeyes offense has been incredible, averaging 87.1 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor. Senior forward Ben Krikke has been playing well. In 28.1 minutes, he is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

Iowa's defense has been average, allowing 77.5 points per game. As of this point, they are averaging 3.9 blocks and a solid 8.2 steals per game.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been doing a great job offensively, scoring 77.9 points this season, and shooting 48.2% from the floor. Junior forward Dawson Garcia has been one of the best players on both sides of the ball. He has put up 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals while playing 29.7 minutes per game.

The Golden Gophers' defense has been leading the way, giving up 66.8 points per game up to this point. They are averaging 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game as well.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers best picks and prediction

The defenses in this game will be the biggest difference and there is a huge gap as Iowa is allowing 78.2 points in their last five games while Minnesota is giving up 67.3 points in their previous four games.

Shooting from inside the three-point line is important and these teams are both shooting well but there is a sizable difference throughout the season. The Hawkeyes are 75th in the country with a 53.6 field goal percentage while the Golden Gophers are all the way up at 56.8 percent with two pointers.

There is a reason why the Minnesota Golden Gophers are an incredible 14-2 against the spread so go with them to cover the spread at home.

Pick: Minnesota Golden Gophers -2.5 (-110)