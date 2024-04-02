Iowa vs UConn women's basketball history: H2H, records and more

The women's basketball Final Four matchup between Iowa and UConn is upon us. The matchup of two Naismith Player of the Year finalists in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday night will attract the attention of basketball fans around the world.

The Connecticut Huskies have made their way to the national semifinals as the third seed and face off against the number-one-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes.

Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark and Huskies guard Paige Bueckers meet with a spot in the national championship game on the line. We take a look at the history between both Iowa and Connecticut as they prepare for their clash on Friday night at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Iowa vs. UConn women's basketball history

The Hawkeyes have a 895-434 record since becoming an NCAA-recognized women's basketball program in 1981.

They have won the Big Ten Conference championship 10 times in the regular season and have six conference tournament championship wins. They have made the NCAA Tournament 30 times, and this year will mark the third time they have made it to the Final Four.

Caitlin Clark has been a massive part of the Hawkeyes success, including leading them to the Final Four in the last two seasons. Both Caitlin Clark and Iowa are still searching for their first national title.

The Huskies have been one of the all-time most successful programs in women's college basketball history. The Huskies have had an all-time 1249-235 record since 1981. They are 30-time regular-season conference champions and have won the conference 28 times.

Connecticut, meanwhile, has made the NCAA Tournament 35 times in its 43-year history. They have a 136-23 tournament record, and this year will mark the 23rd time the Huskies have made the Final Four.

The Huskies own the record for most NCAA championships in women's basketball history, with 11.

Iowa vs. UConn women's basketball H2H

Iowa and UConn women's basketball have met just twice. The first matchup came in 2021 during the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women's basketball tournament. The second meeting occurred two seasons later in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship game in Portland, OR.

Notable record in the Iowa vs. UConn series

The Huskies are 2-0 against the Hawkeyes in their matchup history. Both matchups were played at neutral sites, so neither team has had a home court advantage in the two games they've played against each other.

Connecticut's first win against Iowa was a 92-72 win in the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies shot a lights-out 54.8% from the field and 43.5% from the deep.

Former Huskies guard and current member of the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, Christyn Williams, finished with a game-high 27 points.

When was the last time UConn beat Iowa?

UConn's most recent victory over the Hawkeyes was an 86-79 win in 2022 during the Phil Knight Legacy Championship in Portland, OR.

Paige Bueckers didn't play in the matchup, but the Huskies received a team-high 24 points from guard Azzi Fudd, along with 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists from Aaliyah Edwards.

Caitlin Clark's game-high 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists were not enough to overcome a great shooting effort from the Huskies. Clark struggled from the deep, shooting just 2-11 from the 3-point range.

When was the last time Iowa beat UConn?

The Hawkeyes will attempt to beat the Huskies for the first time when they meet in the Final Four on Friday. The closest the Hawkeyes came to beating the Huskies was the second meeting between the two teams.

The Hawkeyes lost by seven points after losing by 20 points to UConn two seasons before.

Caitlin Clark stats vs UConn

Caitlin Clark played in both of the Hawkeyes' matchups with the Huskies and averages 23 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assists in her career against Connecticut.

In the first matchup against UConn, Clark finished with 21 points, three rebounds, and five assists while also committing a game-high five turnovers. Clark's Hawkeyes failed to keep up with the Huskies, only outscoring them in the third quarter and eventually losing by 20 points.

In Iowa's second matchup against the Huskies, Clark finished with a game-high 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. She struggled to shoot from the field, going just 9-24. The Hawkeyes fell just short in the second meeting, losing 86-79.

Paige Bueckers stats vs Iowa

Huskies guard Paige Bueckers played in just one of the matchups against Iowa, missing the most recent meeting in 2022 after tearing her ACL and missing that season.

Bueckers played the first matchup against Iowa in 2021 as a freshman, tallying 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. She shot a respectable 7-18 and 2-6 from the three.

She was responsible for two of UConn's three total free throws in that first meeting against Iowa. Bueckers didn't do much on the defensive side of the ball, finishing without a block or steal in a season, where she averaged 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

