Is Aaliyah Edwards playing today vs Marquette? Looking at UConn center’s availability against the Golden Eagles

UConn is hoping and praying that Aaliyah Edwards will play its Big East Tournament semifinal against Marquette after the center suffered a facial injury in the game against Providence on Saturday.

Edwards left with six minutes remaining in the third quarter after Providence's Sarah Bandoma had elbowed her to the face while fighting for a rebound. The Canadian lay on the floor for several minutes before being brought to the locker room for first aid.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma said that Edwards underwent tests with team doctors on Saturday, and her status is uncertain for the next game against Marquette.

The six-foot-three senior came into the game averaging 17.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The injury happened at an unfortunate time for the No. 9 Huskies (27-5, 18-0 in Big East), as they entered the conference tournament with just eight available players.

Five of UConn's players were declared out for the season due to health issues. If Edwards is out against Marquette, Auriemma will have no choice but to field in a thin lineup of seven cagers.

Aaliyah Edwards injury update

Auriemma said that doctors examined Edwards' injury on Saturday and will monitor the situation. The center returned to the bench in the middle of the fourth quarter with a splint on her nose and cotton in both nostrils.

Is Aaliyah Edwards playing today?

Edwards is a "game-time decision" going into Sunday's Big East semifinal clash with Marquette after her injury.

Aaliyah Edwards' stats in her last game

Edwards played for 24 minutes before the aforementioned incident took place. She had 12 points, on 3-of-5 shooting. The Canadian center was 6-of-8 from the free-throw line and ended with six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

UConn will be in a unique situation against the Golden Eagles. It's possible that she will not play the entire game or Auriemma could decide to suit her up but only play limited minutes.

If the center suffers a major injury, it will be a big blow to the Huskies' March Madness aspirations.

