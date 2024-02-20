IN PHOTOS: $652,000 NIL-valued Paige Bueckers shares adorable snippets from senior night via latest IG post

UConn guard Paige Bueckers shared adorable snippets of the team's senior night via Instagram. Bueckers, whose NIL value is pegged by On3.com at $652,000, was recognized for her achievements at Huskies' senior night.

Aside from her, UConn also recognized other seniors, including Aubrey Griffin, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl.

Fellow athletes and teammates reacted to her post, with UConn alumnus and Dallas Wings captain Lou Lopez Senechal saying she couldn't wait for the second half of Bueckers' message.

"Can't wait for part 2," Lopez Senechal wrote.

Lopez Senechal could be referring to another senior night next year, as Bueckers has declared that she will remain with UConn for the 2024–25 season.

Hungarian player and Minnesota Lynx forward Dorka Juhasz delved into Beuckers' remaining two years with UConn after spending her first three years with Ohio State.

"I guess I started a movement with two senior nights," she posted.

Paige Bueckers' return to UConn could boost her NIL value

During her speech on the Huskies' senior night, Bueckers addressed the crowd and told them she would return for another year.

"I know everybody wants me to address the elephant in the room. This will not be my last senior night for UConn basketball. I’m coming back," Bueckers said.

An additional year could earn her more money before she sets foot in the pro ranks.

Since collegiate players were allowed to earn through NIL deals, Paige Bueckers has utilized her basketball excellence to strike deals. Currently, Bueckers has struck deals with Dunkin', Gatorade, Crocs, Bose, Nerf, The Players Trunk, Nike, GoArmy, Leaf Trading Cards and the UConn NIL store.

Bueckers is listed as a redshirt junior on UConn's website; however, she has four years of NCAA basketball eligibility. She could return for another season thanks to a COVID waiver, as she began her collegiate career in 2020–21. The guard also used her red shirt after suffering an ACL tear that forced her to miss the whole 2022–23 season.

Bueckers is among the top players in the game again this season, averaging 20 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the No. 15 Huskies, who are currently first in the Big East with a 23-5 win-loss record.

UConn will next play on Sunday, February 25, against DePaul.

